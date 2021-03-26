Romney gets the Profile in Courage Award after violating the Constitution









Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for betraying the Republican party and the Constitution by becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Whatever people think of Donald Trump, that impeachment was a fraud. The process was weaponized to ensure that he never runs for office again, as several Democrat politicians, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made clear.

The process was clearly unconstitutional. The former president’s free speech rights were violated.

The award is an honor that the family of John F. Kennedy created based on the late president’s book of the same name.

“I’m humbled by the Kennedy family’s recognition today. But I see courage every week from my colleagues in the Senate, many of whom make tough decisions to do what they believe is right even though it may be politically unpopular,” Romney said on Twitter.

NBC’s Peter Alexander asked if he is still glad he did it.

“I understand that that’s the nature of the job that I’ve got,” he said.

Asked whether his vote was worth it, Romney said, “Absolutely. I mean, I sleep well because I know that I did what my conscience told me was the right thing to do.”

JFK’s daughter Caroline Schlossberg said, “He was willing to risk his career and his popularity within his own party to do what’s right for our country, to follow his conscience, and I think his courage is an example for all of us,” she said.

Was it courage or hate?

Related