Russia, Russia, Russia Caused a Disease We Aren’t Sure Exists

According to 60 Minutes, a new report claims that a secretive Russian intelligence group is likely behind the mysterious Havana syndrome. The Syndrome, which has not been proven to exist, causes people to hear sounds and experience headaches and nausea suddenly. Allegedly, there are more lasting symptoms, including memory problems.

I don’t think Russia is our friend. They aren’t. But keep in mind that US authorities are starting to gear up the Russia scaremongering narrative again. Mark my words, they will get to the part where Donald Trump and his allies are all Putin puppets.

Watch and continue reading:

According to the NY Post report about the report, Christo Grozev, the head of investigations with The Insider, told “60 Minutes” that he uncovered accounting records that show a 29155 officer received a bonus for work related to the development of “non-lethal acoustic weapons.”

“It’s the closest to a receipt you can have for this,” the veteran journalist said.

“The report comes despite a US intelligence investigation last year that found that it was “very unlikely” a foreign adversary was responsible for the symptoms,” the Post said.

“Unit 29155 has reportedly operated around the world since 2008. It is suspected of carrying out acts of sabotage aimed at destabilizing Western European governments and high-profile assassination attempts targeting the Kremlin’s enemies.”

“According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the top-secret squad is said to be headquartered in suburban Moscow and led by Major General Andrei Averyanov.”

Read more at the NY Post, but it sounds like a bad spy novel.

EVERYONE SAID THERE WERE NO SIGNS A FOREIGN ADVERSARY CAUSED IT

The Washington Post reported there were no signs a foreign adversary caused it. The NY Times reported in January 2022 that the CIA said it’s unlikely a foreign power caused it. NPR said the same thing in March 2023.

WE DON’T EVEN KNOW IF THE DISEASE EXISTS

NIH reported that they could find no traces of Havana Syndrome and couldn’t prove whether it exists.

Reports indicate it fits the pattern of a psychosomatic illness.

Some people have speculated it was caused by a secret sonic weapon deployed by another geopolitical power. Others claimed it was a mass psychogenic illness. Kevin Fu, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Northeastern University, says the real cause is crickets.

“The greatest contender right now is the short-tailed West Indies cricket, which has a chirp that’s extremely annoying to the point where it can cause harm to you,” Fu says. “That’s the theory I’d put my money on, but it’s still unsolved. In my opinion, it’s not likely it’s a nation state trying to deliberately cause harm.”

