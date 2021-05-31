Russian Foreign Minister: 1-6 rioters were deprived of their human rights



















JUST IN – Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia is monitoring the persecution of those behind the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, hints at violations of human and opposition rights.

I agree, but Russia?

What do you think?

Watch:

JUST IN – Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia is monitoring the persecution of those behind the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, hints at violations of human and opposition rights. pic.twitter.com/GjndRRjA3f — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 31, 2021

Capitol Hill rioters have been denied due process and their basic human rights.

They Are Allegedly Abused in Prison

Julie Kelly of American greatness has followed the abuse of those arrested. They are held in a high-security prison, let out only 2 hours a day at 2 am in the morning. Some claim to have been abused and threatened by the guards. Democrats want them seen as terrorists.

Kelly doubts “most of those behind bars awaiting delayed trials face the most serious charges related to the Capitol breach, the double standard of justice is in clear view”.

“The same Justice Department dropping cases against Portland rioters, including those charged with assaulting federal officers, is treating January 6 defendants as hardened criminals even though most have no criminal records.”

One who is in prison, Edward Lang told his father his fellow detainees are being tortured “mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, legally, and spiritually.”

“The jail allows them to leave their cells for an hour a day [it’s now up to two hours]. Religious services are not allowed; they can’t exercise and access to personal hygiene such as showers is nearly nonexistent, according to defense lawyers and relatives I’ve spoken with. The detainees, before a single moment of their trial, has begun, suffer the same harsh treatment as convicted criminals incarcerated in the D.C. prison system—pandemic-justified conditions recently condemned by elected officials of both parties.”

The treatment is so bad that the detainees have found advocates in two unlikely allies: Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Richard Durbin (D-Ill.).

“Solitary confinement is a form of punishment that is cruel and psychologically damaging,” Warren told Politico last month. “And we’re talking about people who haven’t been convicted of anything yet.” Durbin expressed surprise at how the January 6 detainees were being held and urged progressives to “amplify their criminal justice reform calls even on behalf of Donald Trump supporters who besieged the entire legislative branch in January.”

Meanwhile, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are violent communist groups and they have actually killed people. They abuse cops and burn buildings. The Left won’t allow an investigation of these lunatics because they are their brownshirts.

Related

















