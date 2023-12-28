They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Why Trump Was Charged

On December 16th, far-left Politico ran an article, Why a Trump conviction might not save Biden’s reelection. The author examined how a conviction(s) might affect Trump’s candidacy. They’re in your face now. They need a conviction to put figurehead Biden back in the White House. The charges are to keep Donald Trump from winning the presidency again in 2024.

After explaining that polls show convictions would only shift the election a percentage point, they posted the happy news – internal polling shows otherwise.

My colleagues at POLITICO Magazine commissioned their own polling with Ipsos back in August. Roughly a third of respondents, 32 percent, said a conviction would make them less likely to vote for Trump — far from unanimity.

Others have pondered the news that convictions might kill his candidacy, but the NY Times article features Norm Eisen borderline boasting that the Democrats can win if they imprison Trump.

They see conviction as Mr. Trump’s Achilles’ heel and believe one of Jack Smith’s cases will be heard by November 2024, causing him to lose. That’s how Democrats plan to win – by throwing his opponent in prison. Can canceled elections be far behind?

The negative impact of conviction has emerged in polling as a consistent through line over the past six months nationally and in key states. We are not aware of a poll that offers evidence to the contrary. The swing in this data away from Mr. Trump varies — but in a close election, as 2024 promises to be, any movement can be decisive.

Norm Eisen is a former Obama official and a Marxist attorney like his former boss. If you remember, Molly Ball wrote an article for Time Magazine bragging about how a cabal of wealthy anti-Trump activists, mostly far-left, worked together to turn the public against Donald Trump.

Eisen was the brains behind the cabal against Trump, made famous by reporter Molly Ball.

Under the guise of caring about the ‘democracy,’ the cabal claimed the attack was warranted and exacting. The coalition hit every possible avenue of attack. Ball wrote:

“The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory. It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding.”

“Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. ..hey fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers, and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. ..hey successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears.

Public awareness campaigns:

They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.

This is how they operate, and they are proud of it. They demonize and dehumanize their opponent and then, with circular reasoning, use that as the basis for their cabals against him. They scream about democracy while violating every reasonable tenet.

ADDITIONAL NORM EISEN HISTORY

Eisen went after Brian Kemp in the last election but failed.

Eisen was Obama’s ethics chief (not a joke), an ambassador to the Czech Republic, a senior fellow at Brookings, and a co-founder of CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Government, heavily funded by Soros’s foundations.

He was a Transition Integrity Project (TIP) member, which planned ways to destroy Trump’s presidency after the election. The 100 or so influential people had a number of ideas, such as sending their militants onto the streets. They imagined J6:

It’s amazing how they predicted this.

You will find Norm Eisen involved in this destruction of Donald Trump every step of the way. During the first impeachment, Jonathan Turley made a point of calling out the extreme abuse of power. There was no evidence, proof, and just presumptions. The witnesses were leftist lawyers who served as gossips. Eisen predicted impeachments in jokes online.

You see how communists work, and these people are the worst.

