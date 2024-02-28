Sanctuary City Mayor Blames DJT for Laken Riley’s Death

Laken Riley was allegedly murdered by a migrant who had no business being in the country. She died on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. The Athens Mayor is trying to blame Donald Trump when he as mayor oversees absurd, illegal, and dangerous sanctuary laws.

Criminal aliens head right for sanctuary cities to commit their crimes or to have a home base from which to operate.

LYING ABOUT DJT

President Trump once said, “They’re not sending their best,” and they weren’t. The media then claimed he meant all Mexicans.

They can’t honestly quote a racist statement he made. For example, he called MS-13 “animals,” and the media pretended he meant all illegal immigrants.

The President called them “animals” in May 2018, and that is what they are. The media then claimed he said all illegal immigrants are “animals.” Pelosi jumped on it as well, knowing full well he meant MS-13 and gangs like them.

MS-13’s motto is behead, rape, rob, and they do all of that.

Pelosi likened them to angels, calling them “sparks of divinity.”

The media left out the full statement, which made it clear that he was referring to MS-13 and similar gangs.

Nancy Pelosi said he called all “undocumented people” “animals. That was translated into Spanish by her friends in Hispanic media.

That is what Donald Trump has had to deal with non-stop.

THE MAYOR OF LAWLESSNESS

Mayor Kelly Girtz has some gall in passing the buck instead of overseeing a lawful city. He should beg forgiveness and dump the sanctuary city status, but he’s too much of a coward.

This liar mentioned the Charlottesville lie at the end of the clip below. Donald Trump never said that there were good people among the Nazi lunatics. Even CNN had to admit that. When he said there were good people on both sides, he was referring to the left and the normal right, who didn’t want their monuments and history torn down.

Girtz has to be a liar because, by now, everyone knows the truth about Charlottesville.

President Trump was not speaking in vile terms about people who were foreign born @kellygirtz !!! He was speaking about CRIMINALS coming in from other countries!! — suzy (@Suzy_1776) February 28, 2024

Watch this lunatic talk about the dignity of illegal aliens after one appears to have butchered a wonderful young woman. It’s heartbreaking that more than 3,000 innocent Americans are murdered by illegal aliens each year, and they head right for illegal sanctuary cities. The archivists of these crimes, ALIPAC, are portrayed as evil and censored. Who is evil? I ask you, who is evil?

In this clip, he says we need to standardize the immigration process. It is standardized. We have laws Democrats won’t follow. They just want amnesty for every one here so they can vote and give Democrats their one-party rule.

Here is the Mayor of Athens, GA telling us we must respect the dignity of migrants, and tries to deflect to Trump and Charlottesville Laken Riley was just beaten to death under his sanctuary city policies pic.twitter.com/qkD4iqTvIm — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) February 28, 2024

