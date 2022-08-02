Schumer-Manchin Inflation Bill Takes on Cow Burps & Farts

You will be happy to know that the Schumer-Manchin Inflation bill spends $25 million to fight bowel emissions produced by cows and farm animals through burps and farts.

The Inflation Reduction Act announced by Senate Democrats this week includes funding to address “enteric methane emissions from ruminants,” including by finding alternatives to the animals’ diets, according to the bill’s text, The Washington Examiner reports.

The researchers want cows to wear filtering masks over their noses. They also want to add seaweed to the cattle diet to reduce gases.

Researchers said that having cows wear filtering masks over their noses would help with burps, and additives in their feed would help with farts. The additives are not authorized in the United States.

The bill also provides $50 yearly to study burps and farts. This is very, very important as we can’t afford food or gas. Won’t you sleep better now knowing they’re going after the cow burps and farts?

This comes from Agenda 2030, formerly Agenda 2021, touted by the World Economic Forum.

Speaking of the Forum, The World Economic Forum laid out its proposal in a July 18 article titled, “3 circular economy approaches to reduce demand for critical metals.”

The WEF declares people should transition from owning certain items to just “using” them. The suggestion applies to everything from phones to laptops to cars.

This is more confirmation of our earlier reporting.

The @wef acknowledges the transition it seeks from fossil fuels to renewables will require environmentally corrosive heavy mining across the global south, promotes “circular economy” prioritizing sharing of cars, phones and laptops instead of owning them. https://t.co/d5gwgVsc9Z — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 28, 2022

Whilst jaunting around the world in planes, helicopters & gas guzzling SUVs & limos, living in palaces & starting wars.

The self proclaimed 4th Reich elites plan on taking away your car & restricing your movements to “save the planet”.https://t.co/LM2UCwsF1M pic.twitter.com/SiJLNyDlh2 — sovereigntea (@sovereigntea1) July 24, 2022

Related