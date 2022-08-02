Schumer-Manchin Inflation Bill Takes on Cow Burps & Farts

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

You will be happy to know that the Schumer-Manchin Inflation bill spends $25 million to fight bowel emissions produced by cows and farm animals through burps and farts.

The Inflation Reduction Act announced by Senate Democrats this week includes funding to address “enteric methane emissions from ruminants,” including by finding alternatives to the animals’ diets, according to the bill’s text, The Washington Examiner reports.

The researchers want cows to wear filtering masks over their noses.  They also want to add seaweed to the cattle diet to reduce gases.

Researchers said that having cows wear filtering masks over their noses would help with burps, and additives in their feed would help with farts. The additives are not authorized in the United States.

The bill also provides $50 yearly to study burps and farts. This is very, very important as we can’t afford food or gas. Won’t you sleep better now knowing they’re going after the cow burps and farts?

This comes from Agenda 2030, formerly Agenda 2021, touted by the World Economic Forum.

Speaking of the Forum, The World Economic Forum laid out its proposal in a July 18 article titled, “3 circular economy approaches to reduce demand for critical metals.”

The WEF declares people should transition from owning certain items to just “using” them. The suggestion applies to everything from phones to laptops to cars.

This is more confirmation of our earlier reporting.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
35 seconds ago

“…emissions produced by cows and farm animals through burps and farts.” What kind of idiots (Trudeau like) attack our food supplies and the wonderful farm families who work to hard to feed us. Did ancient Rome commit suicide like this?

0
Reply