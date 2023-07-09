Scooter Killer Caught in Mayor Adam’s “Safest” US City

A ruthless criminal on a scooter killed an 87-year-old man walking down the street and shot others while riding through New York City. You just never know when the criminals will get you in New York City. It’s best to stay out of the city if you can.

Since they arrest Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny, no one can come to your rescue.

Mayor Eric Adams describes New York City as the safest major city in the United States.

THE SCOOTER KILLER

The murderous monster, a 25-year-old black man, is in custody. He shot four victims in the Brooklyn and Queens boroughs of New York City on Saturday morning, in broad daylight, police say.

When are we going to riot?

The rampage began in Cypress Hills at around 11:10 a.m. when the 25-year-old male suspect shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder. Around 20 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot an 87-year-old man once in the back on Jamaica Avenue near 108th Street.

The elderly man was transported to Jamaica Hospital and succumbed to his wounds. Police say the gunman also fired randomly at a crowd of people on 108th Street but did not strike anyone.

A 44-year-old man was reportedly shot near 126th Street in the cheek. He was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition, reports Fox News.

All three survivors are seriously injured.

Some reports say the victims are all white.

This is video of the dude that shot people off his moped in NYC the other day. Who tf shoots an 87 year old man in the back? pic.twitter.com/ex0w8Ah9n7 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 9, 2023

Related