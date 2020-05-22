Scoundrel Mitt Romney joins the mail-in voting bandwagon

Speaker Pelosi and her gang of Democrats have exposed their ultimate goal of a permanent electoral majority any number of times with their open borders, ballot harvesting, lawsuits to redistrict, extraordinary funds put into smaller races to swing states left, and now they are pushing for mail-in voting.

Pelosi has put it in the $3 trillion socialist relief package and is using the virus as an excuse, yet Wisconsin had in-person voting without anyone getting the virus.

Mitt Romney, whose hatred of President Trump has swung him even further left than he was, is now on the mail-in voting bandwagon.

“In my state, I’ll bet 90% of us vote by mail. It works very very well and it’s a very Republican state,” Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked about the president’s comments, according to ABC News.

Whatever it takes to get rid of #OrangeManBad.

The President mistakenly put out a tweet that said Michigan was sending ballots to 7.7 million people in Michigan. He later deleted the original tweet and corrected the word ‘ballots’ to ‘ballot applications.’

Michigan sends absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

There were attacks launched over the president’s error, however, and the concept was lost.

If you think ballot harvesting was bad, wait until you see mail-in voting. I personally saw the corruption in the absentee ballots while working polls in New York and this will be far worse.

It’s a cheat-by-mail scheme. Once in place, we will never have another fair election.