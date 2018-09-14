Secretary Nick Pompeo Blasts Iran’s Co-Conspirator John Kerry

The USA Today reports secretary of state Nick Pompeo slammed John Kerry, the former secretary for engaging in secret talks with Iran, undermining the administration.

He said he would leave “legal determinations to others” but slammed Kerry for engaging with “the world’s largest state-sponsor of terror” and telling Iran to “wait out this administration.”

Pompeo noted that this week Iranian-backed militias fired rockets into U.S. diplomatic compounds.

The secretary of state harshly criticized Kerry for “actively undermining” U.S. policy on Iran by meeting several times recently with the Iranian foreign minister, his partner in the Iran nuclear deal.

Kerry’s meetings with Mohammad Javad Zarif were “unseemly and unprecedented” and “beyond inappropriate,” Pompeo said.

THE PRESIDENT BLASTED KERRY

President Donald Trump had late Thursday accused Kerry of holding “illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people.”

John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people. He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2018

UNMITIGATED GALL

Where are the screaming Democrats who demanded General Flynn be tried for the Logan Act? The general didn’t do a thing to merit it, but John Kerry is.

Teheran John, aka Hanoi John, had the unmitigated gall to claim Paul Manafort was the real issue. He’s an arrogant, despicable Benedict Arnold.

Mr. President, you should be more worried about Paul Manafort meeting with Robert Mueller than me meeting with Iran’s FM. But if you want to learn something about the nuclear agreement that made the world safer, buy my new book, Every Day Is Extra: https://t.co/DKjc33Kvvu https://t.co/cesltkt0zW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) September 14, 2018

