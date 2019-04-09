Sen. Grassley’s ‘INFURIATED’ About DHS Firings, Warns Trump

Senator Grassley is allegedly “infuriated”about the firings at the Department of Homeland Security and warned Trump to stop firing people. This came out during an interview with The Washington Post [if they are telling the truth].

Insofar as we know, he hasn’t made any suggestions about what else the President can do to stop this mass of humanity invading our borders, many of whom are criminals or children sent alone.

THE LATEST OPEN BORDERS RULING

President Trump responded to Judge Seeborg’s ruling this week stating that the people coming here illegally cannot be sent back to Mexico because the country is too dangerous.

The activist judges refuse to follow the rule of law as does the Congress.

A 9th Circuit Judge just ruled that Mexico is too dangerous for migrants. So unfair to the U.S. OUT OF CONTROL! https://t.co/XF8o3jMDle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

It is perfectly legal for the President to send them back to Mexico. In fact, asylum seekers are supposed to seek asylum in the first country they reach, but they are not. The U.N. and our own Democrats are aiding and abetting them in breaking the law, pushing them onward to the United States.

At the same time, there are lawsuits to prevent the President from detaining them at all.

The President is trying to do something about the open borders, but at every turn, some Democrat sues to stop him. Indeed, Democrats are calling for vast open borders policies. Only Bernie Sanders said this week that we can’t let the entire world into the country, although he supports most open borders policies.

The illegal aliens are coming in feeling entitled and do collect welfare by large margins. They are told to say they are experiencing ‘credible fear’ in their homeland and are coming for the ‘American Dream.’

The President wants to get tougher as senior adviser Stephen Miller has pushed him to do for months. But it’s hard to get tougher when everything he does is stopped by Democrats and even a handful of Republicans.

Trump fired top DHS officials and the Democrats are launching investigations over it, although none of those fired are complaining.

SENATOR GRASSLEY THREATENS THE PRESIDENT

Senator Grassley warned the President to stop firing people.

According to the Washington Post, the most senior Senate Republican is warning the White House not to oust another top immigration official, making appeals to the administration against dismissing Lee Francis Cissna, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, amid a purge of Homeland Security leaders.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said he was “very, very concerned” regarding reports that Cissna could be next in a series of rapid-fire DHS dismissals that began late last week when the White House suddenly pulled the nomination of Ronald Vitiello, who had been tapped as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“One, those are good public servants,” Grassley said Monday evening after rumors of Cissna’s potential exit percolated all day. “Secondly, besides the personal connection I have with them and the qualifications they have, they are the intellectual basis for what the president wants to accomplish in immigration.”

“The president has to have some stability and particularly with the number one issue that he’s made for his campaign, throughout his two and a half years of presidency,” Grassley said. “He’s pulling the rug out from the very people that are trying to help him accomplish his goal.”

He’s right to a point. The officials aren’t the biggest problem, Congress is the real problem.

We don’t blame the senator for standing up for officials he sees as competent but where is Sen. Grassley when the President is trying to close the borders during a massive invasion with enormous caravans on the way up to the border?

He NEEDS TO SPEAK UP!

Mexico has very strict immigration laws in their own country but gives the invaders passes to go through their country to the United States border. Where is the outrage over that?

Sen. Grassley is reportedly INFURIATED that these officials were fired.

Why isn’t he infuriated with Mexico, the Democrats, the U.N.? No one mentions the HUGE role the U.N. has in this or the role being played by foreign nations who hate us.

It’s not only Grassley and he’s the least of the problems. He will vote to close the loopholes in the end, but Democrats won’t allow it.

.@ChuckGrassley, infuriated over the prospects of more DHS ousters (particularly of those who had worked under him), tells me of Stephen Miller: “I think it would be hard for him to demonstrate he’s accomplished anything for the president” https://t.co/zPgU1ag9yh — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 9, 2019

THE PROBLEM IS CONGRESS

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist says the problem wasn’t Secretary Nielsen’s performance of her job but the performance of Congress and its inability to address policies that “incentivize” human trafficking.

“The real problem that we have is that we have laws that incentivize the trafficking of children. There’s a limit to what you can accomplish at a department when the underlying problem is something that nobody wants to deal with,” Hemingway told Baier.

“Congress has to accept that… as much as they don’t want to do this, they might finally need to deal with some of these loopholes that are incentivizing these problems that are… causing problems for the department.”

It won’t happen Mollie and this will not end well.

Even Senator Romney is with the President on this issue, and that is amazing. But they need to fight harder for him so he can do his job.

#BorderCrisis –@jasoninthehouse: The facts are in overwhelming & in plain sight. @RealDonalTrump & GOP are right on the immigration issue. Dimms have to get their act together. Americans care about this issue deeply. #MAGA #Dobbs #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/PhZJE9RLLX — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) April 9, 2019