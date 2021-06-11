Sleepy Joe can’t use note cards or keep up but Dr. Jill is close by



















Our substitute president Jill Biden prepared mightily for her summit with the G7, who apparently won’t like us for years to come, according to activist propagandist Yamiche. We must do much more to kiss up if we want their approval.

The globalists like Boris Johnson find him to be a “breath of fresh air.” That, of course, is for public consumption. Who knows what he really thinks of the doddering guy with dementia.

According to a White House official speaking with Human Events, a Labour Party [leftists] member said, “At least Trump was attentive. This is all so new for him, hard to keep up with everything. Notecards have proven completely useless. You don’t want to even know what Tory leadership is saying.”

It’s good fake doctor Jill is there to run things for Sleepy Joe:

Prepping for the G7. pic.twitter.com/drPmb2vBwI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 9, 2021

PBS’s @Yamiche: “I have been told by experts” that it “might take several election cycles” before Europeans like America as much as they did before Trump pic.twitter.com/UjwguU8PLH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

