Senator Manchin tells Chuck his remarks to Republicans were “f–king stupid”

















Eleven Republicans signed on to a debt limit deal with Schumer and his comrades. The Senators say Democrats could have done it anyway without Republicans. The question of default keeps coming up, however, there is no way the government would have defaulted as Mark Levin explained on ‘Hannity.’

It’s possible McConnell and his compatriots were saving Schumer from Pelosi who wanted him to avoid default by agreeing to her latest gambit which was to give the President power to raise the debt ceiling.

Whatever the reasons, Schumer used it to trash Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to offer the short-term extension deal on the debt limit, saying that would not block a vote on a debt ceiling increase by $480 billion, which is what the Treasury Department says it needs to get the nation to Dec. 3.

Schumer took the deal, and 11 Republican senators went along with a procedural vote, which then allowed the vote on the extension for which only Democrats voted.

Chuck’s response shouldn’t be a surprise. Chuck or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or both reliably bash Republicans every time they cooperate with Democrats. That’s why it probably never pays. Republicans always get bad press.

The GOP who gave up their ‘let Democrats go it alone’ mantra are John Barrasso (WY) Roy Blunt (MO) Susan Collins (ME) John Cornyn (TX) Mitch McConnell (KY) Shelley Moore Capito (WV) Lisa Murkowski (AK) Rob Portman (OH) Mike Rounds (SD) Richard Shelby (AL) John Thune (SD).

“f–king stupid”

What Republicans got for it was humiliation on the Senate floor from Chuck Schumer. At least Senator Manchin didn’t Schumer’s vile comments.

The word is that Manchin didn’t just vent with his facial expressions and quick departure as Chuck tore into Republicans, he also let Schumer have it personally, after his petty and vicious remarks. Manchin told Schumer that his comments were “f**king stupid,” four sources allegedly told Punchbowl News.

It was obvious Manchin was infuriated with Schumer’s usual lack of grace. Schumer’s a divider.

According to CNN, Bernie Sanders slammed Manchin. “I can’t speak for Mr. Manchin. I’m not a psychologist,” Sanders said about Manchin’s objections to the massive spending in the Build Back Better bill.

Comrade Sanders would destroy the country before he would move off his communist ideology.

Watch:

VIRAL MOMENT: Last night after the debt ceiling was extended, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed Republicans on the Senate floor, and behind him, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) looked visibly upset. pic.twitter.com/AmUUiZ53Gn — Forbes (@Forbes) October 8, 2021

Related















