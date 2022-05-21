Sexualizing Children PK – Up – Schools Double Down

Schools are doubling down on sexualizing and grooming children, even in preschools. It’s perverse and an attempt to destroy the innocence of American children.

Why are the numbers of LGBTQIAs doubling, Bill Maher asks? In the first clip below, he does a great job of explaining what is going on.

Watch:

If this spike in trans children is all biological, why is it regional? Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them. pic.twitter.com/t3Tx23MOsu — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 21, 2022

GROOMING PK – ON

Laura Ingraham did a great job of going over the new LGBTQIA curricula in Maryland and

Illinois with two parent guests. The parents reported that the Marxist LGBTQIAers are pushing curricula that sexualize children in PK-up in Maryland and Illinois, adding that it’s happening all over the country.

According to the new curricula, the teachers are to talk about gender expression and culture from PK-on and there is no opt-out. They learn about becoming transgender in kindergarten.

This sexualizing of kids is going on throughout the country. They are ruining our children. The LGBTQIA curricula claim gender is flexible and it starts in kindergarten.

Marxist LGBTQIA+ want to indoctrinate and sexualize America’s children beginning in PK to get them when they are impressionable. There is no other explanation.

These lunatics plan to punish children for misgendering. One parent said they want to “start the school to prison pipeline on that one,” says one parent.

PERVERSE INSTRUCTION

A school board director in Washington state is hosting “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” at her sex shop. She invited all children aged “0 to 18 years old” to attend. We see it as grooming children. What other reason is there?

Grooming is having inappropriate sexual conversations with children.

Jenn Mason, a member of the Bellingham Public Schools board of directors, will hold the June 1st event at her WinkWink Boutique in Bellingham.

“Come share and hold space for this celebration and stage for young queer voices in our community,” states a Facebook post advertising the event, encouraging all children aged “0 to 18 years old” to attend, Newswars reports.

Mason’s WinkWink sex shop asserts, “We believe that normalizing, accepting and affirming all bodies, identities and gender experiences is an inherently political act. Pleasure is our revolution.”

Don’t you dare say this is grooming! The WOKE mob and LGBTQIA MARXIST radicals will call you names and try to cancel you.

Bellingham School District board director is advertising a “queer youth open mic” for ages 0-18 taking place in her sex shop which she owns. @BhamSD pic.twitter.com/jIIdAV0YOu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 18, 2022

