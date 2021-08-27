‘President Harris’ is trending, striking fear in the hearts of normal people

















Joe Biden performed terribly during his press conference today. You can catch his speech on this link but it would be less painful to self-flagellate. He is responsible for the deaths of 12 soldiers, the injuring of another 18, and the deaths of who knows how many Afghan refugees.

Many are calling for his resignation, and many would like to see a trial. He’s a doddering, drooling man who is unfit.

Fox reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted: Today marks the deadliest day for U.S. forces in combat since the downing of a U.S. CH-47D chinook helicopter ten years ago in Afghanistan call sign “Extortion 17”

Get ready for President Harris, a clueless communist. She’s clearly not ready to be President but she’s all we have.

Joe Biden is getting worse and he is responsible for the crisis in Afghanistan, or at least he’s the figurehead who is responsible.

As our border csar, Kamala is still looking for the causes of immigration. When she goes overseas, she makes a fool of herself and angers people. While in Singapore, they offered help to the US in Kabul and she dismissed them.

Here she is on stranded Americans:

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7863Seq36C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

She is said to be very unlikeable. Her poll numbers are bad with her favorability at 45% and unfavorability at 48%.

Democrats are likely concerned about her in the role but they are running out of options. Those 81 million people who voted for him — allegedly — should rethink their voting choices.

Sean Parnell said he has “lost the moral authority to lead our nation.”

Joe Biden has lost the moral authority to lead our nation. Americans are now dead because of his incompetence. It didn’t have to be this way.

He should resign as Commander in Chief. pic.twitter.com/oka0zSLaBK — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 26, 2021

According to NBC News, Harris canceled her appearance with Gavin Newsom and went right to D.C. She is in discussions with WOKE Defense Secretary Austin.

Some people suggested it was for phone sex, what else?

It’s so terrifying to say the words – ‘President Harris,’ but it is trending. Many are thinking this is coming. I’m surprised Biden lasted as long as he has.

Willie Brown’s former girlfriend is going to be worse than Joe Biden. She will make a useful tool of the hard-left.

