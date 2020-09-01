Sheriffs tell Oregon gov ‘no thanks,’ not going to Portland

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Kate Brown, the incompetent Governor of Oregon, ordered State police to go to Portland to quell the violence. This is likely the result of the feds threatening to take over. Brown included Sheriffs in the order, but the sheriffs in Clackamas and Washington Counties aren’t going.

As the independent reporter, Andy Ngo, wrote about the sheriff’s statement, “I have not seen any public official in Oregon speak so clearly, and obviously, about what’s happening in Portland.” Sheriff Pat Garrett sent a similar message.

Basically, he wrote that until the Portland D.A. charges people with crimes they commit, nothing will change. They need a change in police before they will follow that order. The new prosecutor Michael Schmidt won’t prosecute anyone engaged in “righteous demonstrations [riots].” His campaign was funded by a Soros-funded PAC.

Read the sheriff’s statement:

Portland was a mess last night, as usual:

They spent time trashing Mayor Wheeler’s neighborhood since it was his birthday:

Wheeler’s blaming Trump but they hate everyone, especially him:
 Watch:

