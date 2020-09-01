Sheriffs tell Oregon gov ‘no thanks,’ not going to Portland

Kate Brown, the incompetent Governor of Oregon, ordered State police to go to Portland to quell the violence. This is likely the result of the feds threatening to take over. Brown included Sheriffs in the order, but the sheriffs in Clackamas and Washington Counties aren’t going.

As the independent reporter, Andy Ngo, wrote about the sheriff’s statement, “I have not seen any public official in Oregon speak so clearly, and obviously, about what’s happening in Portland.” Sheriff Pat Garrett sent a similar message.

Basically, he wrote that until the Portland D.A. charges people with crimes they commit, nothing will change. They need a change in police before they will follow that order. The new prosecutor Michael Schmidt won’t prosecute anyone engaged in “righteous demonstrations [riots].” His campaign was funded by a Soros-funded PAC.

Read the sheriff’s statement:

Portland was a mess last night, as usual:

Rioters set more business property on fire in downtown Portland. #Antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/lUSB1WgW5E — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

They spent time trashing Mayor Wheeler’s neighborhood since it was his birthday:

Fake press person is arrested at the #antifa riot in Portland tonight. Rioters trashed the upscale neighborhood where @tedwheeler’s condo is. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3kjCBE8S3K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Earlier in the night in Portland, antifa rioters calmly smashed up a random business to protest police & @tedwheeler. They stole furniture from inside to use as tinder for their fire. They then set the office’s lobby on fire. #PortlandsRiots pic.twitter.com/b7rNvAEqNn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Wheeler’s blaming Trump but they hate everyone, especially him:

Ted Wheeler: “The protestors are angry at Trump and his federal police. Once the feds leave the protestors will settle down” Protestors: “no, we actually just kinda hate you Ted and we’re here to stay. hope you dont like sleep” — Matt (@MatthewGalanty) September 1, 2020

Watch:

These are the images the left, the media, and Joe Biden don’t want you to see. They want to silence anyone who exposes the violence and destruction they’ve been labeling as “peaceful protests” for months. RT so everyone can see. pic.twitter.com/V2VoS8ug6z — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 31, 2020