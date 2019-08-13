Shooting at ICE office In San Antonio

A suspect was arrested in Texas after allegedly firing shots at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Antonio, Texas, overnight.

Police told a local NBC affiliate that the suspect shot at the building from across the highway about 3 a.m. Tuesday and that some windows were damaged.

The shooting was directed to the 14th floor where the government agency has offices, according to KSAT-TV.

“They have a 24/7 command center in there so there were people in the building,” a former senior ICE official said.

There were people in the building.

This is the second attack on an ICE office. An Antifa terrorist firebombed an ICE facility in mid-July. In the end, the terrorist was shot dead, and no one else was injured.

Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Mark Morgan blamed “rhetoric that’s out there from our own elected leaders” for the act.

“They are attacking the men and women of ICE. They are attacking the men and women of CBP. It’s unjust, it’s unfair, it’s misinformed — and outright, sometimes they are just lying to the American people, and it’s undoubtedly fueling this,” he told Fox News.

It’s also a dog whistle to their brown shirts, Antifa.

Many wonder when the Democrats will respond with outrage. Some fools on Twitter say it serves them right for running concentration camps.

Everyone anxiously awaits the response from the Democrats.

Awaiting comment from AOC and the rest of The Squad. Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at ICE office https://t.co/bJidMQhB7L — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 13, 2019