Sydney Powell took a plea deal and is the second codefendant to take a plea deal in the Fulton County, Georgia, election case.

She is sentenced to 60 years probation, $6000 fine, $2700 in restitution, and she has to write an apology letter. She must also testify against the co-defendants. Powell also can’t have media contact concerning the facts and circumstances of this case.

She was forced to make a quick decision because she invoked Georgia’s speedy trial law. Except for possibly Mr. Chesbro, the other defenders don’t have to respond urgently.

SEVEN FELONIES DISAPPEAR

CNN reported that she must admit her role in the January 2021 breach of election systems in rural Coffee County, Georgia. CNN reports that with the help of local GOP officials, a group of Trump supporters accessed and copied information from the county’s election systems to attempt to prove the election was rigged against Trump.

Techno fog reported that Fulton County prosecutors dropped all seven felony charges against Sydney Powell in exchange for a misdemeanor play. Techno said further that they overcharged, and they knew it.

Techno advised people to read the pleadings.

“The Fulton County DA [Fani Willis] lied to the court repeatedly about the law. They hid exculpatory evidence from the grand jury (violating the prosecutor’s oath to do justice). And now the felonies vanish on the eve of trial—totally unjust prosecution,” said Techno.

It’s amazing how seven felonies can disappear when the state wields its considerable power. People shouldn’t jump to conclusions that Ms. Powell is going to attack her codefendants. We’ll have to wait and see.

Related