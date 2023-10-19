The media disgracefully reported Hamas propaganda immediately after an errant missile burned up cars in the parking lot of a Gaza hospital.

Many in the media didn’t bother to ask Israel what happened, and they didn’t bother to wait for the truth. Israel denied it from the beginning. The media just accepted Hamas propaganda.

Rep. Rashida Talib followed up and incited an insurrection at the capitol Canon building. She knowingly lied about Israel bombing the hospital.

She even cried for the allegedly dead children. We don’t even know if anyone died. In any case, Gazan jihadis shot off the missile, and it misfired. The remnants fell down into the parking lot and set cars on fire. The hospital and the Chapel were undamaged. Rashida Talib knew this at the time she stood up and told her lies. She did this knowing that the entire Middle East was blowing up with anger toward Israel and Jewish people. That is pure evil.

Watch:



WHO’S THE DOMESTIC TERRORIST?

Is it Donald Trump and His ultra-MAGA Followers?

Donald Trump, allegedly inciting domestic terrorism, directing people on J6: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Is It Rashida Tlaib Who Blames Israel for a Missile She Knows They Didn’t Set Off?

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, admired and regaled by the media and politicians, knowingly lying after we discovered the jihadis set off a misfired missile that landed in the hospital parking lot: “This is just to continue to watch people [Jewish-Israelis] who think it’s OK to bomb a hospital with children. You know what’s so hard sometimes? It’s watching those videos and the people telling the kids don’t cry, and like, let them cry.”

The leftists in charge are crazy.

BREAKING: The FBI has just released their list of the top ten terrorist groups in America: 1. Extreme Ultra MAGA Republicans

2. Meme makers

3. Parents at school board meetings

4. Pronoun offenders

5. ICE agents

6. The unvaccinated

7. People against the mutilation of children

8.… — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 18, 2023

If it looks insane, it probably is – trust your gut.

