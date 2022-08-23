Sky News AU on Greta Thunberg Going Bust

Greta Thunberg has gone bust. A Sky News reporter in Australia reviews the power of this child and the damage done by the “green cult.”

The psychos who listened to the child, a stooge for the green Eco-hysterics, are beyond unbelievable, as the clip below points out.

The cult of Greta Thunberg is over. They’re going bust too.

A church in Sweden called her a successor to Jesus Christ. It was that crazy.

