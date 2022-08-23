Sky News AU on Greta Thunberg Going Bust

The EPA cited San Francisco for water pollution and their air quality as only moderate, but an artist ignored that when he used 700 cans or more of spray paint to paint an incredibly creepy portrait of their climate guru, Greta Thunberg, on the side of a building. Because nothing says it like a creepy 4-story portrait.

Greta Thunberg has gone bust. A Sky News reporter in Australia reviews the power of this child and the damage done by the “green cult.”

The psychos who listened to the child, a stooge for the green Eco-hysterics, are beyond unbelievable, as the clip below points out.

The cult of Greta Thunberg is over. They’re going bust too.

A church in Sweden called her a successor to Jesus Christ. It was that crazy.


Peter B. Prange
12 minutes ago

There are a lot of names Greta as earned and deserved, but those of us who are adults recognise that a CHILD was seduced by sick adults who maneuvered her idealist nature for their own purposes.
Seriously, how many children he age get such a serious messiah complex.
I for one am worried about her in adult life is she never understands what was done to her, or if she comes to understand and embraces the insanity. The whole episode is child abuse at its worst.

