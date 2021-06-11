BLM co-founder builds a WALL around her estate in a lily-white neighborhood



















Anti-capitalist BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who lives in a wealthy white area, just built an electrified wall around her most expensive home.

“It will have an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk-up door, and call box, and other safety measures, cameras – you know, to keep the riff-raff out”

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter and self-described Marxist recently purchased an estate in California worth $1.4 million dollars. She surrounded her property with a fence, including an electric gate.

Yes, that’s right, a WALL.

Cullors resigned her position after her wealth and home-buying spree surfaced in the media. Of course, she said that people who noticed are racists. Marxists believe none of us should own property, or at least, they say that’s what they believe. But if you notice the hypocrisy and say anything, you’re a racist.

She wants to keep out the riff-raff and she’s in a white neighborhood so who are the riff-raff?

The Daily Mail reported [link is mine]:

EXCLUSIVE: Build that wall! BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors erects $35,000 fencing and electric gate around her new $1.4M Topanga Canyon home she bought with CASH – following backlash over her $3M property portfolio.

A neighbor who spoke to DailyMail.com revealed a sub-contractor told him they were erecting a wooden fence to surround the entire property and that the exterior improvements were in the “$35,000 range.”

“It will have an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk-up door, and call box, and other safety measures, cameras – you know, to keep the riff-raff out,” he said.

Ah yes, one must keep out the riff-raff. Cullors wouldn’t want an angry mob of BLMers screaming at her outside her home, vandalizing and terrorizing.

BLM co-founder builds a complete fence with an electric gate around her $1.4M home. What a hypocrite. 😂 Can’t make this stuff up!! BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors bought new $1.4M home with CASH

https://t.co/IWJAmV70Th — The TN (@Thewiseonewon) June 10, 2021

Related

















