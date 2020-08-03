‘So he wants 80 million unemployed?’ says Hilton

Steve Hilton said on his Sunday night show on Fox News, ‘The Next Revolution,’ that Dr. Fauci is following an old playbook for a different disease.

“You saw similar death rates in countries that had no shut down in countries that had even tougher shutdowns. Dr. Fauci says the virus spread because we only locked down 50% of the country. What? So he wants to see 80 million unemployed, 200,000 small businesses go bust, twice as many medical operations cancel, twice as most domestic violence, twice as much substance abuse, twice as much child abuse, haven’t we suffered enough Dr. Fauci. What is wrong with these people. They have no idea what they’re doing. Dr. Fauci is following an old playbook for a different disease.“

Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi has set about destroying Dr. Birx’s reputation. Dr. Deborah Birx is the coordinator of the President’s task force and she dared say things are getting better.

Pelosi is eating her own, the very liberal Dr. Birx, because of one comment that didn’t fit the tale.

This is what Dr. Birx said that got Pelosi’s cancel culture machine operating on social media:

“The day that they’re talking about that I was, quote, “pollyannaish,” it said there was improvement in the New York metro, but ongoing cases in Boston and Chicago and new outbreak in Houston and full logarithmic spread and new concerning outbreaks in Baltimore and New Haven and Washington, D.C. This was not a pollyannaish view, and I have never been called pollyannaish or nonscientific or non-data-driven, and I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives,” she added.

JUST IN: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/HNQgCe39RN pic.twitter.com/ZDZYAjr0cJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 2, 2020