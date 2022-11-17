Socialist Democrats Advance “Respect for Marriage Act” with 12 GOP

Socialist Democrat Chuck Schumer is poised to pass the Respect For Marriage Act, which would codify gay marriage. Schumer tweeted yesterday that the Senate is “moving forward” with the bill, which Democrats hope to pass with a filibuster-proof majority.

The bill needs support from ten Republican senators to pass without opposition. They probably have 12.

GOP support for the measure is growing. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has signaled support after the Mormon Church endorsed the legislation, Politico reported. Romney told Politico he would support the bill if it includes religious liberty protections.

Some report that the bill will take away the tax-exempt status of churches who hold to the biblical belief that the sacrament of marriage is between a man and a woman.

They are also concerned that religiously affiliated adoption centers and foster care providers would be forced to close down for the same beliefs. And small business owners who choose only to support traditional marriage would be able to be sued under this law.

Susan Collins says it does the opposite, and protects religious liberty. However, the House bill does not protect religious liberty. The Senate bill, HR8404, repeals the Defense of Marriage Act. On PP. 4-6, it adds protections for religious liberty and conscience. However, what happens if someone or some organizations sues and a leftist judge re-legislates from the bench? Does this part of the law remain?

Aside from that, will it force religious people working in the government or any corporation to support gay marriage? Since Gay marriage is allowed under a Supreme Court ruling, why do we need this?

Democrats have wanted to get rid of the Defense of Marriage Act since it was passed. Now we have Respect or do we? We will find out.

The bill advanced in the Senate 62-37 yesterday.

Republicans who voted to advance the Respect for Marriage Act:

Roy Blunt of Missouri Richard Burr of North Carolina Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Susan Collins of Maine Joni Ernst of Iowa Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Rob Portman of Ohio Mitt Romney of Utah Dan Sullivan of Alaska Thom Tillis of North Carolina Todd Young of Indiana

Democrats might chalk up another win if they get 60 votes.

“Today, the Senate is taking a truly bold step forward in the march toward greater justice, greater equality, by advancing the Respect for Marriage Act,” Schumer said in a speech from the Senate floor before the vote. “It’s a simple, narrowly tailored but exceedingly important piece of legislation that will do so much good for so many Americans. It will make our country a better, fairer place to live.”

Religiously affiliated adoption centers and foster care providers would be forced to close down for the same beliefs. And small business owners who choose to only support traditional marriage would be able to be sued under this law. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 17, 2022

