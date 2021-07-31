Some NFL Stars won’t get vaccinated and it’s ‘logical and reasonable’

A recent MIT study found vaccine hesitancy is “highly informed, scientifically literate,” and “sophisticated,” but now you have corporations forcing people to become vaccinated while the government sits in the background threatened a federal mandate to vaccinate.
Disney is the latest totalitarian company to force vaccinations on people.
JUST IN: Walt Disney Co. will require all salaried and non-union hourly employees at all of its U.S. sites to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – @CBSLA
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2021
One corporation pressuring employees, but not forcing them, to get vaccinated is the NFL. Most of the NFL players are getting vaccinated although some are voicing their concerns.
NFL STARS SPEAK ABOUT THE PRESSURE TO VACCINATE
DeAndre Hopkins — wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals — is now questioning his future in football over the pressure from the League to vaccinate.
“Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL,” Hopkins said in a now-deleted tweet.
He made the comment after the NFL just informed clubs on July 22 that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.
“Some of y’all clearly didn’t get what I’m saying here lol.. the NFL is pressuring/ ‘influencing’ guys to get the vaccine,” Ramsey said on Twitter. “They are saying if there is an outbreak, the team will be penalized heavily. My point is no teammate of mine will feel that pressure from me because whether you are vaccinated or not, there is still a chance of getting covid. I thought my point was simple but I guess not lol. ”
“Just because my teammate(s) personally decide not to get the vaccine, I won’t think they are a bad teammate,” he added in a subsequent tweet.
Leonard Fournette tweeted, “Vaccine, I can’t do it,” and then deleted the tweet.
Players have expressed their belief that people have the right to not get vaccinated and the vaccine is not foolproof.
That’s especially true now that we hear vaccinated people might be spreading the diseases.
MIT SAYS MOST UNVACCINATED USE LOGIC AND REASON
A recent MIT study found vaccine hesitancy is “highly informed, scientifically literate,” and “sophisticated,” and both the smallpox vaccine and the polio vaccine faced steep hurdles and opposition.
The study’s lead author, Crystal Lee, says those same exact data sets can be used by either side to marshal arguments. She said the data sets and data visualizations can be used by either side to make their point, driving up legitimate skepticism.
Vaccine skepticism is logical and rational, she continues.
“But most vaccine skepticism, if by that we mean reluctance, is not based on conspiracy theorizing — it’s based on risk-benefit calculations. You may think it’s an innumerate calculation. But when you look at patterns of uptake in the United States, two factors stand out, factors that are larger in their effect than partisanship: age and density. The older you are and the denser your community, the more likely you are to be vaccinated. The younger you are, and the more rural your community, the less likely you are to have gotten it. This reflects the real facts about the risk of death from COVID. People may be wildly overestimating their risk from the vaccine and underestimating their risks from COVID — but they have the directional thinking correct. Those who are in less danger, act like it.”
NO, IT’S NOT JUST THE SOUTH AND THE RED STATES, THAT’S PARTISAN BS
The constant hammering away at Republican states and the South as slow to get on board with vaccinations ignores the facts.
Overall in the U.S., Asians lead with 62 percent vaccinated. Whites are at 47 percent, Hispanics 39 percent, and blacks 34 percent, the CDC reports.
Dr. Anthony Fauci eagerly joined in with a red state bashing, claiming the unvaccinated are refusing out of ignorance and ideology. He enthusiastically trashed conservatives and the South, gleefully ignoring the fact that many of the unvaccinated in affected areas in the red states are heavily populated by minorities.
That is the kind of thing that causes distrust.
Off with their heads and the wet dream Purge scenarios that CPUSA/CCP traitors are hoping for won’t end how they expect.
This Frauci RAT POS should’ve been fired immediately after the two Americas comment but the Long Marchers have a bloodlust.
We simply can’t allow Government or Business to force anyone to take any vaccine, medicine, or drug. A major mistake can do incalculable harm to the whole population. The body is far too complicated for mandated “one size, fits none remedies”. This is why Nationalized Medicine is so dangerous. You will end up with Government mandated medicine by Bureaucrats, instead of one on one decisions on your health by a physician of your choice and you.
I have worked in countries with Nationalized Medicine and most of those doctors are quakes who follow the numbers based on the majority instead of what’s good for your medical condition. We must strip ALL mandate powers from Government and Corporations. Only privately owned business should have mandate powers and even those should be limited to issues like religious beliefs and long standing community values. It’s time to rid America of bullies and control freaks. We need Government out of our face and people need to be absolutely safe and secure in their homes. No more protest outside your residence, no more Government or Industry spying on you (your information must be yours), and no more things like no-knock warrants.
We can’t have Government sweeping up data like they did for January 6th, kicking down doors of people who just happened to be in the area, and throwing political prisoners in jail without due process or real evidence. No Bureaucrat, Judge, or Law Enforcement Officer should be immune from violations of a Citizen’s Constitutional rights. Entrapment of any kind should result in Law Enforcement going to jail – period. If Government at any level infiltrate an organization, Law Enforcement should de-escalate the situation, not encourage it. Government Officials should be liable for any actions against groups citizens on “hearsay”, but should also be liable for not taking a look at potential “lone wolves”.
We have a situation right now with Government investigating large numbers of people for political thought, while leaving our borders open to terrorists by not investigating everyone trying to cross our border illegally, even for the Covid Virus, and not even attempting to find the ones who got way from Border Patrol. This has resulted in the reality that the Federal Government (and some State Governments) is illegitimate. The primary role of Government is to protect The People from enemies foreign and domestic. That means protecting our borders and The People from Riot. It does not mean allowing people with absurd political views to riot. It does not mean investigating people with traditional political ideas consistent with the Constitution. It does mean stopping investigations into voting fraud. It does not mean creating unlawful mandates to allow the stuffing of Ballot Boxes encouraging voter fraud.
It’s time for people to resist Government and Big Business oppression. The NFL is destroying itself. It’s time for the Players to be a voice of reason because the owners are morons. If the Players don’t take a stand for what’s right, there won’t be a NFL to employ you. The players can’t let a few owners mandate your health decisions and you can’t let a handful of malcontents play politics on the field. NFL Players are in the position to affect National Policy in a very positive way and get people watching football again. I hope the Players make the right choices. Personally, I think the NFL Players should push for Antibody testing since we will find 100 million who haven’t been vaccinated and who don’t need to be vaccinated.
@ GuvG,
Sobamacare was made for this time and there was a federal judge back then who said what is to stop the government from mandating that you buy a GM vehicle or certain brand of cellphone.
I’m pretty sure that he has been purged and I’ll look on my quotes flashdrive as a search has produced nothing. Imagine that but there is this out of Virginia:
“Despite the laudable intentions of Congress in enacting a comprehensive and transformative health care regime, the legislative process must still operate within constitutional bounds. Salutatory [sic] goals and creative drafting have never been sufficient to offset an absence of enumerated powers.”
Judge Henry Hudson, 2010.