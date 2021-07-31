Some NFL Stars won’t get vaccinated and it’s ‘logical and reasonable’

















A recent MIT study found vaccine hesitancy is “highly informed, scientifically literate,” and “sophisticated,” but now you have corporations forcing people to become vaccinated while the government sits in the background threatened a federal mandate to vaccinate.

Disney is the latest totalitarian company to force vaccinations on people.

JUST IN: Walt Disney Co. will require all salaried and non-union hourly employees at all of its U.S. sites to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – @CBSLA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2021

One corporation pressuring employees, but not forcing them, to get vaccinated is the NFL. Most of the NFL players are getting vaccinated although some are voicing their concerns.

NFL STARS SPEAK ABOUT THE PRESSURE TO VACCINATE

DeAndre Hopkins — wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals — is now questioning his future in football over the pressure from the League to vaccinate.

“Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL,” Hopkins said in a now-deleted tweet.

He made the comment after the NFL just informed clubs on July 22 that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.

“Some of y’all clearly didn’t get what I’m saying here lol.. the NFL is pressuring/ ‘influencing’ guys to get the vaccine,” Ramsey said on Twitter. “They are saying if there is an outbreak, the team will be penalized heavily. My point is no teammate of mine will feel that pressure from me because whether you are vaccinated or not, there is still a chance of getting covid. I thought my point was simple but I guess not lol. ”

“Just because my teammate(s) personally decide not to get the vaccine, I won’t think they are a bad teammate,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Leonard Fournette tweeted, “Vaccine, I can’t do it,” and then deleted the tweet.

Players have expressed their belief that people have the right to not get vaccinated and the vaccine is not foolproof.

That’s especially true now that we hear vaccinated people might be spreading the diseases.

MIT SAYS MOST UNVACCINATED USE LOGIC AND REASON

A recent MIT study found vaccine hesitancy is “highly informed, scientifically literate,” and “sophisticated,” and both the smallpox vaccine and the polio vaccine faced steep hurdles and opposition.

The study’s lead author, Crystal Lee, says those same exact data sets can be used by either side to marshal arguments. She said the data sets and data visualizations can be used by either side to make their point, driving up legitimate skepticism.

Vaccine skepticism is logical and rational, she continues.

“But most vaccine skepticism, if by that we mean reluctance, is not based on conspiracy theorizing — it’s based on risk-benefit calculations. You may think it’s an innumerate calculation. But when you look at patterns of uptake in the United States, two factors stand out, factors that are larger in their effect than partisanship: age and density. The older you are and the denser your community, the more likely you are to be vaccinated. The younger you are, and the more rural your community, the less likely you are to have gotten it. This reflects the real facts about the risk of death from COVID. People may be wildly overestimating their risk from the vaccine and underestimating their risks from COVID — but they have the directional thinking correct. Those who are in less danger, act like it.”

NO, IT’S NOT JUST THE SOUTH AND THE RED STATES, THAT’S PARTISAN BS

The constant hammering away at Republican states and the South as slow to get on board with vaccinations ignores the facts.

Overall in the U.S., Asians lead with 62 percent vaccinated. Whites are at 47 percent, Hispanics 39 percent, and blacks 34 percent, the CDC reports.

Dr. Anthony Fauci eagerly joined in with a red state bashing, claiming the unvaccinated are refusing out of ignorance and ideology. He enthusiastically trashed conservatives and the South, gleefully ignoring the fact that many of the unvaccinated in affected areas in the red states are heavily populated by minorities.

That is the kind of thing that causes distrust.

