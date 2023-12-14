Executive Branch Is Trying to Bankrupt or Imprison Elon

Most of the Executive Branch is investigating Elon Musk, and some claims could lead to imprisonment – if they can create a crime out of his actions. Some agencies are suing him or canceling grants. Democrat congressmen have made it clear they want his government subsidies eliminated.

THE LATEST IS THE STARLINK GRANT

Joe Biden said Elon Musk needed to be looked into, and since then, agency after agency has been doing exactly that. The FCC under the Biden administration just revoked an $885 million grant to Starlink, applying an impossible-to-meet standard on Elon Musk’s company as an excuse.

Starlink – Elon Musk – has done more to help Ukraine with communications than anyone. That doesn’t matter to the vengeful.

They just make up new standards:

Important development on how the Biden executive branch is targeting Elon Musk properties from every angle, this time the FCC revoking a nearly billion dollar grant from 2020 to Starlink creating a brand new impossible standard that only applies to Starlink. https://t.co/3CX5xC6Ivw pic.twitter.com/YVTJfY3a3U — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 12, 2023

PC Magazine reports:

SpaceX has revealed that Starlink has 1.3 million customers in the US or about 59% of the satellite internet service’s total customer base.

The company disclosed the figure after the Federal Communications Commission reaffirmed its decision in a 3-2 vote to deny $866 million in funding to expand Starlink in rural areas. The FCC says SpaceX failed to prove it can supply high-speed broadband to users in 35 states by 2025.

SpaceX hit back in an FCC filing that notes Starlink’s continuing upgrades and growing user base. “Enabled by this growth, Starlink now has more than 2.2 million customers around the world—of which more than 1.3 million are in the United States—and is producing and selling tens of thousands of user terminals each week,” the company said. “The growth is not slowing.”

THE DOJ IS SUING HIM FOR FAKE DISCRIMINATORY PRACTICES

The DOJ is suing SpaceX because they hired too many Americans.

MUSK DESCRIBES THE ISSUE

Musk recently described the issue that the Biden administration used. In September, he told All-In Podcast host entrepreneur David Sacks:

“…there does seem to be some significant increase in the weaponization of government and really sort of misuse of prosecutorial discretion in many areas… I think this is really a dangerous thing for there to be partisan politics with government agencies.”

Musk continued:

“I don’t think the whole administration has it out for me.

“But I think there’s probably aspects of the administration… or aspects of interests aligned with President Biden who probably do not wish good things for me.”

So, they weaponized the FCC.

Musk is saying the unforgivable. The problem is his free speech and his free speech platform. He’s also taking on Media Matters, and they are powerful.

ALL THE KING’ MEN WILL IMPRISON HIM IF THEY CAN

In early December, The Washington Post reported that Musk’s biggest business clients and Congress are rethinking their relationship with his tech empire amid a fresh spurt of controversial behavior. They falsely claim he’s anti-Semitic.

The President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, believes they are treating him like Donald Trump and want to imprison him.

The DOJ and SEC are after him. They’re hoping to get him for something on a new project, Project 42.

The FTC is after him for his free speech. The Federal Trade Commission pressured an independent third-party auditing firm to find Twitter violated the terms of its FTC settlement agreement. The FTC tried to force global consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) to punish Elon Musk for his Twitter activity.

The Biden administration targeted Twitter because its owner, Elon Musk, supported free speech. The Biden agencies are members of the digital industrial censorship complex.

The Feds are also investigating Neuralink and Tesla.

The lunatic EU is also on his case.

Related