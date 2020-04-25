Speaker Pelosi’s abominable lie to hurt the President

Speaker Pelosi lied again today. She continually lies to damage the president. Friday, she called out Trump for trying to get “people to inject Lysol into their lungs.”

President Trump never told anyone to inject Lysol or any household cleaner into their lungs. He went off script and asked what some might say is a dumb question as we all do here and there. This should never have been a story and it’s being blown up more by the divisive Speaker.

Watch:

.@SpeakerPelosi just flat out lied, as usual.@realDonaldTrump never told people to inject Lysol into their lungs. He never brought up a brand of household cleaner. Everyone saying that is outright lying, as Nancy is here. pic.twitter.com/1VSMGHWoKW — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 24, 2020

President Trump wasn’t talking about Lysol, he was talking about getting the sunlight into the body in some other way.

As Dr. Birx said, he was just digesting the information and he likes to think out loud.

There is no story here. It’s another manufactured crisis by the corrupt media who are in cahoots with the Democrats.

Dr. Birx defends the President: When he gets new information, he likes to talk that through out loud and really have that dialogue and so that’s what dialogue he was having. I think he just saw the information at the time immediately.. and he was still digesting that information pic.twitter.com/3XrNvs8UjX — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020

And for another lie — she accused him of rejecting science. All the President does is surround himself with doctors, many think too much so. Everything he has done, as Dr. Fauci has said, was in response to suggestions by Dr. Fauci and he followed them immediately.

President Trump’s three-step process for the re-opening of the economy was signed off on by Drs. Fauci and Birx.

The situation we are in today is a result of Republicans’ rejection of science and their duty to govern. #FamiliesFirst pic.twitter.com/mnzKmfdAvg — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 24, 2020