Stand at Eagle Pass! Texas National Guard Heads for the Border

This should have happened sooner, but at least it’s happening. Gov.Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton should be commended for defending the borders from what is clearly an invasion brought on by a traitorous administration.

Gov. Abbott responded to the stand at Eagle Pass. He spoke of our brilliant Founding Fathers, who gave us a Constitution that protected against invasions. Five Justices betrayed this Constitution by ruling to allow the invasion at Shelby Park.

“The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States,” Gov. Abbott wrote in a Wednesday letter addressing the standoff between state and federal authorities in Eagle Pass.

“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” Abbott wrote. “President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them. The result is that he has smashed records for illegal immigration.” Christian Gold Company Defies Industry’s Retirement Fearmongering Through Prayer and Biblical Hope “This illegal refusal to protect the States has inflicted unprecedented harm on the People across the United States.” “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border. That is why the Framers included both Article IV § 4, which promises that the federal government “shall protect each [State] against invasion],” and Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which acknowledges “the States’ sovereign interest in protecting their borders.”

My statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense. pic.twitter.com/seNFZdmujP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

The Texas National Guard is heading for the border, something every border state or every state should be doing. Shame on Democrats who hate this country so much that they would allow an invasion of anonymous people from the entire world.

TX: NEW: Texas Military Department says it is holding the line at Shelby Park in the Eagle Pass area: pic.twitter.com/wWRvTZlcot — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 23, 2024

Shame on the disgraceful Supreme Court Justices who are allowing the invasion to continue, surrendering the sovereignty of the United States.

Texas’s answer to the Supreme Court – they added razor wire.

Today, Texas National Guard is busy putting up more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas. pic.twitter.com/9zzgn8BYOk — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) January 23, 2024

Will Progressive Democrats start a Civil War, or will they cede? The Supreme Court should hold their heads in shame over their moronic ruling. Justice Roberts has never taken a stand on anything, and who knows what goes with Coney Barrett, but they will be remembered for this.

Democrats think you have to be a woman or a minority or both to have a spot on the Supreme Court. We have a DEI Supreme Court.

The only reason to rule as they did was to let more illegal aliens invade the country. We now know what side they are on, excluding Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Alito, and Thomas. The rest of them are worthless.

This is what a raitorous unAmerican son of La Raza thinks:

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) is spreading virulent blood libels against the Texas National Guard. He blames "bloodthirsty" Republicans and men in uniform for the migrants drowning near the border. He says that TX National Guard prevented CBP from saving them. The only problem?… pic.twitter.com/lUKi1YJ0OF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 24, 2024

