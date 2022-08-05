State Senator Rails Against Monkeypox “Sex Shaming” of Gay Men

This is an interesting story; the same LGBTQIA+ sadomasochist California state senator who demanded lockdowns and masks now says LGBTQIAs+ are free to have sex with multiple partners they don’t know if they want to.

“If people want to have sex, they are going to have sex,” Wiener told the Washington Post on Thursday. “I know people who normally go to sex parties who will not. People will make their own decisions about their own risk levels.”

Now, don’t criticize or you are sex shaming.

He doesn’t see the conflict in his prior stance. They are indeed free to do that, and normally I wouldn’t care. However, they will give monkey-pox to the rest of us, and he will then likely support lockdowns and masks once again if history is prologue.

Wiener oversees California’s monkeypox response as head of the newly-formed Senate Select Committee on Monkeypox.

This guy got California to decriminalize HIV-infected people who knowingly spread the virus.

His brilliant idea is to put us all in masks nationally so LGBTQIAs+ can continue with orgies.

We need a national mask mandate. Period. That’s how we beat this virus. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 24, 2020

Weiner is a complete loon. He wanted to put people in jail for using improper pronouns and ended parental rights for trans children. He also believes in sex between minors and adults if it’s consensual.

California is Sodom and Gomorrah. Is that sex shaming?

He calls it sex shaming.

Lots of sex shaming of gay men around monkeypox. The same shaming we saw in the 1980s re HIV. Lecturing people not to have sex isn’t a public health strategy. It didn’t stop HIV — it made it worse — & it won’t stop monkeypox. What will work is vaccination, testing & education. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 28, 2022

Related