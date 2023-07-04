Watch an Inspiring Speech from Lt. Gov. Robinson to the End

Watch this inspiring speech from Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina. If you love America, you have to love Mr. Robinson.

Happy Independence Day and God Bless America!

Brief rough transcription

Men and woman have shed blood for this nation all the way from the beginning to this moment right now. They did it so you could sit in those chairs and listen to me right now. They did it so I could stand here and speak without some Jack-booted thugs coming in here throwing chains on me and dragging me away. They did it so this nation could remain free and strong and proud and brave.

When I think about you guys. Every time, it brings tears to my eyes. The white people that sacrifice for this nation and then they hear people say that this nation is not good enough. That this nation is racist. My God…

[…]

I got a personal story to tell you, a personal story to tell you.

I’m standing right here and I’m looking at all these different faces in here and I see people that don’t look anything like me, some of whom have embraced me in tears, and telling me they love me. And they don’t love me because I’m a black man, because I’m a white man. They love me because we share a heart, we share a heart for this nation.

… now is not the time to sit back and say well, maybe we can negotiate. Now is not the time to put a pipe in the corner of your mouth and say you want to see what the book says about it. This is not the time for that, folks. We are in a battle for the soul of this nation, the liberal soul of this nation.

This nation is actually standing at a crossroads, and the giant semi-truck called socialism it’s coming down the pike. Now is not the time to look at that. Look at our nation and say, oh, and you need to look out for that truck. Now is not the time for that. Now it’s time for us to stand up and say, ‘Wake up America, wake up…

Now is not the time to look at our nation and say ‘Oh, you need to look out.’ I mean, now is not the time for that. Now is the time for us to stand up and say, ‘Wake up America,’ you are about to give away one of the greatest gifts God has ever given to a man. Humanity, you are about to give it away because you refuse to stand up. Like those who came before you, it is time for us to stand up, folks. It’s time for us to be unafraid…

[…]

The Patriots are coming and you’re not gonna like it when they get there. God bless you, God bless the United States of America.

I have ancestors who fought in the Revolution, and the Civil War – one died in Andersonville, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and Iraq. I will not dishonor them and be quiet, and I will not live and die enslaved or see my family enslaved.

We need to turn this around. We must speak out and demand our rights and call out the evil we see.

