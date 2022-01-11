Tax $$$ Used to Inject Monkeys with Transgender Hormones – Thank Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci paid scientists over $400,000 to give monkeys transgender hormones.

His agency, NIAID, approved a $205,562 grant for the fiscal year 2022 and $272,626 in 2021 to Scripps Research for a study to determine why transgender women have high rates of HIV, the Washington Free Beacon first reported.

We know why. It’s mostly because it’s sexually transmitted. Leave the monkeys alone.

Researchers give male monkeys feminizing hormone therapy to investigate whether female hormones make the immune system more vulnerable to HIV infection, according to NIH.

A scientist with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals blasted the study as “yet another pointless, wasteful monkey torture experiment.”

“It’s just bad science to suggest that dosing monkeys with feminizing medication make them good stand-ins for humans,” PETA neuroscientist Dr. Katherine Roe told the Free Beacon. “This study will not help to prevent or treat HIV and will not help transgender women.

She said the study is ineffective because primates cannot get infected with HIV. They contract a milder form of the disease called the simian immunodeficiency virus.

Scripps Florida told the Free Beacon that testing “sub-populations” is important for discovering treatments for deadly diseases.

OTHER MONKEY TORTURES

White Coat Waste Project obtained documents that expose brutal experiments on monkeys, funded by Dr. Fauci’s NIAID.

Fauci is also wasting millions of tax dollars to subsidize a secretive island where primates are bred for his labs that inflict punishing pain on monkeys and ghoulishly withhold pain relief,” Devin Murphy, Public Policy and Communications Manager at White Coat Waste Project told Timcast. “Fauci is addicted to spending and taxpayers don’t want to foot the bill for his government monkey business.”

In one experiment, which the authors acknowledge was “funded by the Intramural Research Programme of the NIAID,” twelve monkeys were injected with deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever virus (CCHFV). They developed fever, lethargy, and hemorrhages before they were killed — even the monkeys who survived the initial infection.

Fauci is the Monkey Mengele.

