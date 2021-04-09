Taxpayers pay for illegal parents to pick up their unaccompanied children









Taxpayers are footing the bill for illegal immigrant parents to fly in to get their children from federal shelters after the children arrive illegally with dangerous criminals.

IT’S A HUGE BILL BUT THEY WON’T SAY HOW MUCH

Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children were nabbed jumping the border in March out of 172,331 we know about and thousands we didn’t capture.

Troy Miller, CBP’s acting liar of a commissioner, suggested the situation was under control..

“Children are being abandoned in harsh conditions, smugglers are using groups of children to divert border patrol agents, all while known gang members and those on the terrorism watch list are exploiting Biden’s weak policies,” Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee said in a memo on the numbers. “President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris are nowhere to be found. This IS the Biden Border Crisis,” The Washington Times reported.

Unaccompanied children are supposed to be sent to shelters run by the federal Health and Human Services Department, which then looks for sponsors to take them.

🚨🚨 LIVE from the border: This is out of control. It’s the middle of the night. We’ve seen dozens of children flow freely across the border in just the past few minutes. This is the reality of Joe Biden’s disastrous amnesty agenda. pic.twitter.com/kPCPAclpvd — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 9, 2021

HHS is offering to pay for flights for family members already in the U.S. to come pick up the children, reports The DC Times.

Why aren’t these people arrested and all sent home? They had their children come with criminals. It’s costing federal taxpayers $60 MILLION a week to care for illegal alien children.

Separate from that expense is the tens of millions of dollars spent for hotel rooms for illegals.

NO BACKGROUND CHECKS SINCE THEY WANT TO GET THEM OUT OF HOLDING

And officials announced this week that they have stopped doing background checks on all people in a home when they place a child with a relative such as an uncle or cousin. That had already been policy when placing children with parents, according to The Times.

So, anyone can take them.

Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, has been tracking those issues for years.

“The U.S. federal government should not repeat the mistakes of prior administrations and hand these vulnerable children off to traffickers or other abusive situations, and there must be accountability to ensure the government can keep track of the children as they make their way through the legal system,” he said Thursday.

The Biden administration has refused to use the “crisis” label, though Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the border Thursday, his third trip during his short tenure, to get a look at the latest developments.

He did not allow press access to his trip.

LIKE NOTHING WE’VE SEEN BEFORE

The sheer number of illegal border-crossers that U.S. Border Patrol agents are apprehending on a daily basis is overwhelming in itself, but the type of population makes it something never seen before, according to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

“I would argue that it’s the biggest surge that we’ve ever seen in the history of the Border Patrol,” Judd said during a roundtable with Republican members of Congress, Texas landowners, and law enforcement on April 7, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Judd said, “this surge is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.”

Additionally, most of the family members and unaccompanied minors end up staying in the United States, regardless of whether they have a meritorious asylum claim.

“You could cross the border illegally one day and be in Virginia the very next day,” Judd said.

“I personally have apprehended groups from China, from Bangladesh, from Russia, from Poland, from Brazil. And these criminal organizations are allowed to go into these countries, and they’re allowed to advertise their services and make billions of dollars off of human misery. And it’s based upon our policies.

“That’s wrong. That is inhumane.”

THEY’RE GAMING THE SYSTEM

The illegals are gaming the system. Some divide up the children to get in. And those without younger children are sometimes splitting up and sending their children over alone, as unaccompanied juveniles, to take advantage of leniency implemented by the Biden administration, reports The Washington Times.

Border Patrol agents have recorded shocking instances of treatment of children in recent weeks.

Two children, ages 3 and 5, were dropped by smugglers from the top of a 14-foot border wall late last month. And earlier this week, smugglers pushed two other young children, ages 5 and 6, across some boulders at the border and then fled back into Mexico.

On Thursday, agents said they found an 8-year-old who had been abandoned and was walking aimlessly in the desert, miles from the nearest road.

“We find that Transnational Criminal Organizations routinely attempt to smuggle people in groups but often end up abandoning the women and children in remote areas where they are left in great danger and to fend for themselves when they can’t keep up with the group,” said Gloria I. Chavez, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector.

Oh, and the children are being sexually molested. Crickets from the media. It’s okay if Democrats allow sexual abuse and fund cartels.

The deplorable conditions at the Freeman Coliseum facility are a direct result of Biden’s refusal to secure the border. The admin. must close the facility & relocate the children immediately. Biden is doing nothing to address this so I’m sending DPS & TX rangers to investigate. pic.twitter.com/zdXpsZdwT0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2021

It’s all for votes!

WHEN OBAMA PLANNED THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRISIS

