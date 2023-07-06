The Biden Admin Wants to Keep Censoring, Goes Back to Court

The Biden administration wants to keep censoring Americans they disagree with. Consequently, they appealed a preliminary injunction Wednesday. The injunction prevents federal officials from communicating with social media platforms to censor protected speech content.

Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry A. Doughty issued the injunction Tuesday after finding plaintiffs in the free speech lawsuit Missouri v. Biden, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, had produced “evidence of a massive effort by Defendants, from the White House to federal agencies, to suppress speech based on its content.”

Every government agency was censoring all platforms via the company executives. It’s illegal for government to censor our free speech, even if indirectly.

The Biden administration had the gall to appeal the injunction to the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday. This is after claiming for years that they don’t censor.

THE PURPOSE OF THE INJUNCTION

The injunction prevented federal officials from “urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

“Although this case is still relatively young, and at this stage, the Court is only examining it in terms of Plaintiffs’ likelihood of success on the merits. The evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario,” Doughty wrote.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’”

Landry and Bailey filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in March. The filing highlighted over 1,400 facts obtained through documents the attorneys general obtained via discovery. The documents appear to show officials engaged in censorship activities with social media platforms.

In the lawsuit brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry against top Biden officials, they cite frequent email exchanges between government officials and Big Tech employees.

Schmitt and Landry warn of a “massive, sprawling federal ‘Censorship Enterprise’” and claim the Biden administration has “colluded with social media companies to censor free speech.”

The big showdown is coming.

