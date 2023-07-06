WEF-Funded Plan to Have You Live Like Your Ancestors

A report funded by the World Economic Forum in 2019, ‘The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World,’ sets extreme and regressive targets for governments around the globe. It’s based on the usual climate change excuse. Give all your money to the elite, and they’ll fix the climate by surveilling you. These are aligned with the 2015 targets of the Paris Accord.

While I reported this last year, it’s making the rounds again, so it makes sense to report it.

The social engineering plan of the C40 is an authoritarian “vision of climate action that is rooted in equity because we know that climate, social and economic justice can only be achieved together.” The plan also talks about economic justice.

Equity and economic justice are Marxism. These radical leftists want to cut emissions in half by 2030 and 85% by 2050. They will eliminate the benefits the middle and lower socio-economic classes enjoy.

The report comes from C40, a coalition of 100 WEF-friendly mayors. Some reports say it’s now 1,000 cities, but the map hasn’t been updated to show that.

Six areas are outlined in the report in which world governments can take “rapid action to address consumption-based emissions.”

The six sectors are buildings and infrastructure, food, private transport, clothing and textiles, electronics and appliances, and aviation.

Few poor or middle class will fly around, have modern appliances, or buy new clothing.

No meat and no dairy by 2030. That’s why the Netherlands and other countries are eliminating thousands of farms and killing animals used for consumption. [Don’t worry, you can always eat bacteria-laden processed bugs of lab meat.]

You can buy three pieces of clothing each year, peasant.

Subjects can’t own a vehicle privately, comrade.

Peasants can travel for short hauls every three years unless you’re one of the elite.

Inferiors have to keep all appliances and electronics for seven years. It’s doubtful Princelings will have to sacrifice.

If you think they can’t keep track of you, you will soon have government digital IDs, digital government money, weaponized government agencies in cahoots with media, credit cards that only allow you a certain number of carbon credits. Investments will be all based on ESG. All of this is our future unless people wake up fast.

They can also mess with your mind with AI and deepfakes.

This is The Great Reset, baby.

