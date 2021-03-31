“The border is wide open… it’s not secure” so Biden hands out cash to illegals, blames Trump









The border is wide open… it’s not secure. ~ Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner at CBP, March, 2021

Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner at Customs and Border Protection, called new claims by Biden officials blaming the Trump administration for refusing requests to build capacity “blatantly false.

“We were anticipating that there would be a need based on the modeling. But here’s the thing. No one in this administration told anybody — they did not tell HHS, they did not tell CBP — they were going to remove MPP [Migrant Protection Protocols or Remain in Mexcio], they were going to remove the ACAs. That came without warning. They just did that,” Mr. Morgan told The Washington Times.

ACAs or Asylum Cooperative Agreements were deals struck with Central American countries to stem the flow of people across their territory en route to the U.S.

After weeks of downplaying the surge, last week some Biden backers decided to just lie, saying that in fact the Biden team had foreseen the problems and had even urged the Trump administration to prepare.

“They were sitting on their hands,” one Biden transition official told NBC News. “It was incredibly frustrating.”

Administration officials made the same claim during a telephone briefing with reporters last week.

That’s a lie, an obvious one.

Biden’s people want the surge and don’t care how hard it is on anyone. These are their future cheap laborers and Democrat voters.

Biden officials are giving illegals envelopes of cash as another incentive to come illegally:

Flight out of McAllen, TX – 80%+ filled with illegal immigrants: This woman told my Spanish speaking source she was not given a court date.

She was given a folder that states “Please help me. Do not speak English” and $2,500. pic.twitter.com/2CUD16rqjz — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) March 27, 2021

Did you know that 5,000 unaccompanied children arrived in one day on Monday?

Watch Mr. Morgan:

In light of NPR’s report today that Mark Morgan and CBP warned Biden’s transition team that they’d see a surge to the border if they undid Trump policies, here’s what he said at a roundtable in Texas today More: https://t.co/yqz793mlq0 pic.twitter.com/GZas0WY7J3 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 31, 2021

THE TRUMP ADMIN DID WARN THEM

Mr. Morgan in January told reporters that it seemed the incoming administration was heeding the warnings about not eliminating the get-tough policies.

“It’s been very amicable, they really feel that the briefers are listening to the experts, to our folks,” he said at the time. “Part of what’s been presented has made its way up through the chain and really has driven the new administration to back off.”

Biden didn’t back off. Instead, he moved ahead quickly and canceled all agreements, knowing what was coming.

A Biden administration official said, “there wasn’t even a system in place to test or quarantine migrants for COVID-19.”

There is a reason for that. They had plenty of room and NO SURGE.

The Trump administration didn’t need that capacity. Thanks to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic order, known as Title 42 because of the section of the law that lays out the powers, the Border Patrol had been quickly expelling nearly all illegal immigrants.

Despite winning a legal battle to be allowed to expel UACs under Title 42, Biden announced it would not do so.

In fact, the DHS secretary, Kamala Harris, and Jen Psaki have said everyone in the world under 18 years of age is invited to stay.

That has overwhelmed the federal Health and Human Services Department, which is tasked with caring for the UACs until sponsors can be found to take them or until they age out and are released.

Mr. Morgan, in speaking to The Washington Times, said if the Biden team believed the system it was handed was broken, it should have delayed the changes until it had its replacement plan in place.

“I would have said ‘You can’t do it all at the stroke of a pen. You’ve got to wait. You need to give us 90, 100 days, to get the facilities set up before you undo it all,” Mr. Morgan said.

MAYORKAS HAD TO KNOW, HE WAS DEPUTY SECRETARY

He also said the new administration cannot claim to be surprised by what’s transpired, since Mr. Mayorkas was serving as deputy secretary in 2014 and 2015 and had an up-close view of child and family surges.

“I was the chief of the Border Patrol when he was the deputy. He knows this — he knew the Border Patrol facilities were not designed for families. He knew the capacity was not there,” Mr. Morgan said.

For Biden’s people to lie and say it’s Trump’s fault exhausts one’s belief system.

VIDEO OF WHAT IS GOING ON AT THE BORDER

The foreigners are pouring in to replace Americans, in some cases, with criminals and leeches. We currently have thousands of members of the cannibal cartel living in the United States. Many of these ‘innocent-looking people’ are indentured to the cartels.

Reporting from an undisclosed location near the border in McAllen, TX we encountered around 190 migrants. I saw lots of small children and a few babies with this group who came from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Full story and interviews posted soon.@dailycaller pic.twitter.com/VJEOdV0Yym — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 29, 2021

The scene last night reporting in La Joya, TX. Border patrol has their hands tied with the amount of migrants coming into U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley every day and night. We saw over 120 migrants apprehended last night, with one group having over 60 migrants pic.twitter.com/xbbJ4e5i68 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 31, 2021

Here are brothers from El Salvador, unaccompanied minors who say their parents are back in El Salvador and that they have family in Arkansas. Both brothers are wearing green wristbands that are provided by human smugglers, different cartels use different colored bands pic.twitter.com/H5lBiKIP2x — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 30, 2021

Related