The FD-1023 Casts Grave Concerns on Trump’s Impeachment

The FD-1023, an FBI document outlining allegations of corruption involving the Biden family, exposes the possible motives that Democrats had in impeaching Donald Trump over an innocuous phone call and memo. There are grave concerns over how Democrats are behaving to stay in power.

As an aside, the whistleblower was not a whistleblower. He was a leaker.

The FBI form was published on Thursday by Senator Chuck Grassley. It details an alleged bribery scheme involving Joe and Hunter Biden. It looks like father and son received a payoff of $10 million for Biden’s influence. Not only that, the duo allegedly coerced the payment.

The FBI compiled the document from the recollections of a highly-trusted informant. The informant was well-respected and previously worked with the bureau on other criminal cases.

The information backed up claims made by Trump and his allies about the work Hunter Biden did for the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

As Soon As DJT Said It…

Immediately after this, Democrats in Congress led an impeachment effort. The effort came after the fraudulent whistleblower submitted an anonymous complaint to the intelligence community Inspector General about a phone call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky in 2019.

In that July 2019 phone call, Trump briefly mentioned his interest in discovering more about Joe Biden’s successful efforts to secure the removal of Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump said to Zelensky during the phone call, according to a transcript the Trump White House released in September 2019.

That did it. Then the Democrat-led House moved to impeach Donald Trump. Democrats tend to accuse others of what they are doing.

The argument was that mentioning the Biden family’s work in Ukraine rose to the level of election interference.

The newly published FD-1023 gives the Trump accusations a great deal of credibility and makes Democrats look suspect.

We have Joe Biden on tape saying publicly that he bribed Ukraine to fire Shokin. Now we have witness testimony backing that up and we have the FD-1023. From what we understand, one of the whistleblowers, the former owner of Burisma, has tapes and other proof. He has the receipts. The FBI knew that and did nothing.

