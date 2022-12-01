“Died Suddenly” Documentary Fact Checked Without Bias

By Mark Schwendau

A new documentary film titled “Died Suddenly” premiered in November on multiple Internet platforms such as Gab, Rumble and Twitter. A website bearing the movie trailer title states the film will “present the truth about the greatest ongoing mass genocide in human history.” While the mainstream media is seemingly again being quick to do damage control for Big Pharma by quickly writing off this movie as a conspiracy theory, they are neglecting the main points the movie brings up.

• The death rate of people is unexplainably going up since the vaccines began to be administered in late 2020.

• Doctors and morticians are finding unexplainable elongated rubbery fibrous clots in people after being vaccinated.

• Tech entrepreneur Steve Kirsch has offered Covid-19 vaccine experts to sit down and debate him publically about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. None of have taken him up on his very generous offer. (Steve is vaccinated but the ministers of misinformation have now labeled him an anti-vaxxer, go figure!)

• New thermal imagery medical scans have revealed not only which arm the vaccine was administered to but also halo effects where the vaccine aftermath is creating problems in the body of those claiming vaccine injury.

• Intrauterine fetal demise (also called stillbirth) was rare before the administration of the Covid-19 vaccines and now they are increasing in frequency at an alarming and unexplainable rate.

This new one hour documentary film can be seen here but you should BE WARNED, some content is graphic if you do not like seeing medical procedures!

“World Premiere: Died Suddenly” on Rumble

What is most pathetic about those pushing back against documentaries that include professionals like the ones of this film is these supposed mainstream media news sources resort to mocking and belittling the people of the film as a method of avoiding addressing the very serious issues they bring up.

For example, Forbes is a news site many of us, myself included,normally respect and admire but take this sentence from a recent review they did of this film.

“Note the word ‘suggesting’ rather than ‘showing’ or ‘proving.’While the film shows headlines and stories of people dying suddenly, it never really provides much concrete scientific evidence linking Covid-19 vaccines to all these sudden deaths. It essentially just says oh look at all these sudden deaths over the past couple years and, oh, people, in general, have been getting Covid-19 vaccines. Never mind the fact that people have been dying suddenly ever since, oh, the beginning of human existence. Never mind the fact that over a million people in the U.S. and over 6.6 million around the world have died from, you know, Covid-19, since early 2020. Never mind the fact that people have been dying suddenly since Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Georgia) was elected to Congress when the film doesn’t try to link these two sets of events.”

There is a real honest and easy explanation why the movie uses words like “suggesting”. The evidence presented in this film is anecdotal since Mr. Science (AKA Tony Fauci) has refused to entertain any peer review studies about the vaccines or their resultant fallout thereafter. In other words, in a normal world with a normal scientific community, a leader calls for a study and notes are compared and a conclusion is drawn. Fauci has allowed for none of that! He has been the poorest of leaders and this is proof! Not only has he not called for this, he has actually obstructed such conversations and studies.

Another story from Lead Stories titled “Fact Check: Movie ‘Died Suddenly’ Does NOT Demonstrate That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Sudden Death” written by Ed Payne of CNN wrote:

“Does the movie “Died Suddenly” demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccinations cause widespread sudden death or severe medical outcomes? No, that’s not true: The film recycles previously debunked claims that the vaccine is lethal or dangerous for the average person receiving it.

More than 5.45 billion people have been vaccinated worldwide and public health experts recommend immunization against the virus, saying it is safe and effective. Relying on clinical safety trials and follow-up research, they maintain that it is incredibly rare for COVID vaccines to cause death or hospitalization.”

Another new video by an actual medical doctor rather than a news journalist was just dropped on YouTube which both defends these critics of the movie “Died Suddenly” to a point, but then calls them out on what they refused to address.

“Why are more people dying suddenly? Censored docu ‘Died Suddenly’” – Dr. Rick Kelly — Crossroad Health DP

Dr. Rick Kelly in a short 14 minute video narrative and review seemingly gives the journalist/fact checkers a free pass on sudden deaths after Covid vaccinations. He mentions some 80,000 Americans have died from the vaccinations thus far according to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) which he admits may be either high or low so only can be viewed as an approximation. But then he goes on to address his theory about what is happening with the morticians finding these elongated strands of fibrous white or yellow clots never seen before which is most interesting.

Those in the medical community as well as those who grew up in it (like I did) know there are two major types of medications that can be injected into the body. Some are injected into our muscle mass and some are injected directly into our blood stream. Dr. Kelly has a theory that the Covid-19 vaccines, which were meant to be injected into the muscle mass, are being accidentally and inadvertently injected directly into the blood stream. He offers a video by way of Dr. John Campbell of people being vaccinated showing this.

THIS IS BIG!

This means that nurses and doctors who do not stick the syringe in your arm and first aspirate an intramuscular injection for blood (draw the plunger out a bit to look for blood indicating they are in a vessel) they really have no idea where the Covid-19 vaccine medication is being injected, muscle or vessel.

Dr. Kelly does a very good job explaining what he thinks is happening in some people who suddenly die and leave behind these elongated clots as evidence:

“If we have a minor trauma, like a papercut or pin prick, circulating platelets usually are sufficient to plug the hole and bleeding stops. But when trauma is more than that, coagulation pathways are activated that allows a meshwork of fibrin to form, which helps stop the bleeding and prevent you from bleeding out. Once that stabilizes the body needs to dissolve the clot to allow blood to begin flowing again normally. And, there’s natural fibrinolytics that are released that dissolve these clots. And you may know that in some cases when they’re, when you have a heart attack and go to the hospital, they will administer fibrinolytics or clot busters to stop the heart attack. So why am I telling you this?

Because it has been proven that the COVID spike protein in the blood interferes with fibrinolytics leading to excess of clots, and, and, inability of our bodies to dissolve these clots. So some might say, ‘You idiot, these fibrin clots that embalmers are seeing can’t have anything to do with COVID jabs because the jabs are given in the muscle, not in the vein.’ I agree, they are supposed to be, but do we know for sure?”

Dr. Kelly then proceeds to show a video of Dr. John Campbell where Dr. Campbell has offered a series of COVID vaccine injection videos (some from news sources around the world) where the injections were not given correctly doing aspirations to make sure the drugs were not being injected into the bloodstream.

For those of us who have had family members die and become vaccine injured since the release of these “vaccines”, we are getting very angry about those who attack and demonize those who are looking for some straight answers to some straight questions. One cannot help but come away from these fact checkers and journalists without some anger and resentment toward them as you think, “I bet your attitude about this entire matter would be different if this was happening to you or somebody in your family or inner circle of friends!”

I offer three smartass quips to these fake fact checking journalists that instantly shut them down:

“If the response to Covid-19 was so ‘safe and effective’, why do we now see the clowns who were leading this pandemic circus pushing for ‘Covid Amnesty’ from our political leaders?”

“Whatever happened to Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover after she passed out on national television after receiving one of the first doses of the vaccine in December of 2020? She has not been seen or heard from since and is rumored dead. Her social media accounts remained unchanged. If you cannot produce her for me, shut the hell up!”

“The really great thing about me being a conspiracy theorist is I don’t have microcredits.”

As mentioned before, Forbes wrote an editorial piece blasting this new movie. In the interest of fairness so you can make up your own mind on this issue, you can read it here: “New ‘Died Suddenly’ Film Pushes Unfounded Depopulation Claims About Covid-19 Vaccine”

You can also read the Lead Stories article here sited by Dr. Kelly in his video here: “Fact Check: Movie ‘Died Suddenly’ Does NOT Demonstrate That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Sudden Death”

CONCLUSION:

Finally, I will address the point Dr. Kelly went around. Previous to January of 2021, standard vaccine protocol of the CDC called for vaccinations to stop if 50 people died after receiving any new experimental vaccine injection within 30 days. In January of 2021 that happened and Dr. Anthony Fauci did nothing to stop it! Why?

Dr. Fauci interfered with the normal scientific peer review process. Why?

What Dr. Kelly shows us in his video is maybe these mRNA vaccine sudden deaths are NOT the fault of Big Pharma but really the fault of those administering the injections! Wouldn’t that be something? This is why we should all be starting to have this conversation. People’s lives depend on it!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related