The WHO Holds Emergency Call Before Vote for Medical Sovereignty

The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency zoom call on Friday as Monkeypox cases reach 100 — that’s 100 in the entire world. It is believed to have spread as the result of a massive 80,000-person PRIDE and fetish festival in Belgium. Reports claim it was spread by gay men having sex with gay men.

The reason for the call is that The WHO claims they have to address the ‘misinformation’ around this ‘treaty’. Watch the Tucker clip. He covers every key aspect of this power grab.

We posted this clip with Tucker on Friday but it deserves another posting. He reports on The WHO’s non-stop failures when it comes to health. He also goes over the censorship and travel they will rule over as well as their ties to the Chinese communists.

The media is blowing this up and quoting the most extreme statements by globalists. For example, they are quoting Germany describing it as the largest outbreak in Europe ever.

We are talking about only 100 cases worldwide. They are likely the result of a PRIDE and fetish episode and random sex events. We’re not commenting on the morality, just the fact that it reportedly happened and caused the spread.

This emergency call took place as the World Health Organization plans a fake treaty that allows the secretary-general to determine a pandemic anywhere in the world, even before there is a pandemic.

This is identical to the COVID tyranny:

The WHO should never be in charge of anything, much less the world’s health. They are in bed with Maoist China and globalist Bill Gates.

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST HEALTH ORGANIZATION

In early March of this year, The WHO held a zoom call with 25 globalist heads of state and international agencies to discuss the alleged need for a new treaty. We didn’t have an old one, but this would be a new one to “signal high-level political action needed to protect the world from future health crises.”

They wrote on their website:

The international community should work together “towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response” to build a more robust global health architecture that will protect future generations, world leaders said in a commentary published today in several newspapers around the world.

“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone,” the leaders say in their article. “The question is not if, but when. Together, we must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated fashion. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe.

The organization suggested it is an emergency.

Then Joe Biden presented the World Health Organization with recommended changes to the health regulations of the treaty that isn’t a treaty. The regulations would make the secretary-general the sole person setting the rules for pandemics or potential pandemics. It would be an enormous power grab by a proxy for Communist China.

Miraculously, Monkeypox shows up just as the vote on the changes to the ‘treaty’ approach this week.

