The Wisdom of James Woods

By
M DOWLING
-
1

This is what Democrats said before they realized illegal immigrants vote for Democrats. James Woods reminds us of who these people are at their core. They are replacing us and creating a one-party nation where they rule alone.

This one went up earlier on Sentinel, but it’s worth repeating.

These clowns yucked it up as the world burns around them. These former presidents know full well Joe is only a figurehead because Hillary and Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros are probably the ones running the country. Their staffs are in the White House. They’re unaccountable but they are always nearby.

Last stop, baby.


