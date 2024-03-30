The Wisdom of James Woods

This is what Democrats said before they realized illegal immigrants vote for Democrats. James Woods reminds us of who these people are at their core. They are replacing us and creating a one-party nation where they rule alone.

And then there was this video, I’m sure he regrets… pic.twitter.com/gCZaOTqAvr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 29, 2024

This one went up earlier on Sentinel, but it’s worth repeating.

This is such astonishing bullshit, it’s impossible to imagine how this charlatan does it with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/OLX4oavWzq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 29, 2024

These clowns yucked it up as the world burns around them. These former presidents know full well Joe is only a figurehead because Hillary and Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros are probably the ones running the country. Their staffs are in the White House. They’re unaccountable but they are always nearby.

No border security, millions of unvetted, unvaccinated illegals invading our heartland, our cities in chaos, rampant crime, fentanyl epidemic, searing inflation, the world on the brink of war… What’s not to laugh about? pic.twitter.com/vvQPIQ1KE3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 29, 2024

Last stop, baby.

This election is truly the last stop on a runaway train to the madhouse. pic.twitter.com/zbQEXyWpF2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 29, 2024

