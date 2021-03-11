Trial in the death of George Floyd: an innocent cop, scared jurors, and a dangerous leftist mob









The trial of Derek Chauvin has begun in Minneapolis and the atmosphere is threatening. It will get worse as the evidence in Chauvin’s favor becomes available. We also believe there is no way Derek Chauvin can get a fair trial. The jurors are terrified.

I don't know who needs to hear this but nearly every potential juror called in the George Floyd case testified they were terrified of being doxxed and their families threatened if they served on the jury — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 10, 2021

There is a great deal of evidence that shows the death of George Floyd was not a murder. The media put out a different narrative.

They tried and convicted the officers in the press, especially Derek Chauvin, setting off extreme violence all summer long. And they kept promoting the violence for months. Even now they won’t tell the truth and put out both sides of the case.

Tucker aired some of the evidence this evening and it has been available for months. We have it here on this website. And the truly terrible fact is the media ignored it.

We have the video of the arrest and it is tragic. George Floyd was terrified. He was sick with COVID and heart disease. He also had enough drugs in his system to kill himself almost four times over.

The autopsy and the Hennepin County report have been available for months. And except for tabloids like The Daily Mail, the media refused to tell the truth.

It’s good that Tucker is doing that now.

It’s important to note that the knee on the neck as a means of restraint is a normal police procedure. It’s recommended.

Watch these clips:

The area around the courthouse in Minneapolis for the trial of Derek Chauvin is a dangerous autonomous zone. Some protesters even feel unsafe. It’s hard to see how Derek Chauvin gets a fair trial. The jurors will be afraid to find him innocent.

The place looks like an ISIS caliphate.

Watch:

The George Floyd memorial is an “autonomous zone” with several blocks controlled by activists. Police don’t even go in. We tried to respectfully get video-but left after two people confronted us near the barricades.

Later learned many protestors don’t even feel comfortable there. pic.twitter.com/5w32fxQ0hR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 10, 2021

Related