Trucker Responds as Fascist Canadian Rulers Freeze Bank Accounts

Fascistic dictator Justin Trudeau and his sketchy finance minister have indeed frozen the accounts of the Ottawa trucker protesters. At least one journalist called the plan “brilliant.”

If he gets away with debanking political opponents, what happens any time he disagrees with someone’s free speech. The Left is doing it in the US. The pillow guy, Mr. Lindell, was debanked. Many gun store owners have been debanked. It’s the end of free speech if it’s allowed. Put yourself in the position of being debanked for differing with some politician.

If they are giving out flyers to protestors detailing their “criminal offenses”, I guess the “vote” in Parliament is moot.

Canadian trucker, Shaun Zimmer, said his account has been frozen and he won’t be alone. This is what he had to say about it:

Hopefully, the truckers had their money taken out prior to this and given to family or friends.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Mayor did soften the mandates a bit, although he said he did it in spite of the blockade, not because of it. The truckers, however, said it’s not enough.

Tonight in #Ottawa, the Freedom Convoy protest continues for the 19th day #FreedomConvoy pic.twitter.com/RFl0epGPvi — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) February 16, 2022

