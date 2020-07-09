Trump haters Joy Reid & Shep Smith take over MSNBC/CNBC 7 p.m. hour

Joy Reid is taking over MSNBC’s 7 p.m. news hour. Her DC-based show will be called the ReidOut. She is a Trump hater who demonstrated a long history of antisemitism and homophobia on her now-deleted blog.

Trump hater Shep Smith will be on the sister network CNBC at 7 p.m. It’s a low-rated channel that few people watch.

All this in time for the election.

Shep probably had to take an ego hit over this. He left the #1 cable news network after getting into an argument with highly-rated Tucker Carlson, who easily humiliated the hysterical anti-Trump diva. Word has it that Shep was told to stop fighting with Tucker and this infuriated him so he quit in a huff. His non-compete must have expired although this CNBC show competes with nothing.

REID HAS MADE HOMOPHOBIC AND ANTI-SEMITIC COMMENTS

Joy Reid once wrote The Reid Report, which she used to make some anti-gay remarks. She apologized but then had a change of heart and decided to lie.

The posts, from 2005–2007, make reference to Anderson Cooper — who came out in 2012 — as “the gayest thing on TV.” She wrote, “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing.” Reid was unable to attend Brokeback Mountain, a love story about two cowboys because she “didn’t want to watch the two male characters having sex.”

Her antisemitism is pronounced:

Reid wrote in a 2009 blog post that she endorsed a plan by lunatic Iranian Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to forcibly relocate all Jews from Israel to Europe. She attacked Wolf Blitzer for being too nice to Jews. She wrote:

Blitzer’s behavior is not only anti-journalistic, it’s irresponsible and transparantly (sic) ideological. If he wants to do an editorial program promoting the interests of a foreign government (Israel,) he should petition his bosses at the network to do just that. Otherwise, if he is purporting to do ‘news,’ he should stick to the news, and put aside his AIPAC flak jacket. (Syrian Ambassador Imad Moustapha didn’t fare much better with MSNBC’s resident twitterbug Norah ‘Giggles’ O’Donnell, who even managed to characterize the U.S. veto of a U.N. resultuion (sic) condemning Israel’s use of excessive force in Gaza as a repudiation of criticism of Israel by the Security Council…) Shame on CNN for allowing this spectacle to go on.

In a post from The Reid Report dated December 5, 2005, Reid said that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, then-president of Iran, was really onto something when he suggested that the “Zionist regime” of Israel should just relocate to Europe.