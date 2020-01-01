Trump leads all Dems in VA & FL except for Joe Biden?

President Trump hit 50% in the Zogby poll and we all know Zogby hates the President. Nationally, he beats all the Democrat candidates. He also tied with Barack Obama as the most admired, according to the Gallup poll.

Rasmussen has him at 48% Sunday. An MSN poll says 55% favor impeachment, but it’s MSN.

LEADING IN VIRGINIA EXCEPT FOR SLEEPY JOE

According to one poll, he’s beating every Democrat in Virginia except Joe Biden. As an aside, you truly have to be desperate to be willing to vote for Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is leading every major Democratic presidential candidate except for Joe Biden in the solidly blue state of Virginia, a new poll published Tuesday shows.

No Republican has won the presidency in Virginia since George Bush in 2004.

The president is leading Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 48-44, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 51-45, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg 47-45. Trump trails Biden 49-45, according to the pollster Mason-Dixon.

Mason-Dixon polled 625 registered voters between the dates of December 12-16 and had a margin of error of 4%. Of the registered voters polled, 42% were Democrats, 30% were Republicans, and 28% were Independents.

Twelve percent more Democrats? Even in Virginia that seems high.

SAME THING IN FLORIDA

In Florida, the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey of registered Florida voters showed Biden with a narrow 47-45 lead over the president, within the 4 percentage-point margin of error.

Biden was the only candidate from either political party with a positive approval rating in the crucial battleground state, 45-41.

How is that even possible?

Trump’s approval was underwater, 46-47.

Among registered voters surveyed, Trump easily topped Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 51-42 and held comfortable leads over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (49-44) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (49-45), Politico reported.

Sanders was the least popular candidate among those surveyed. Just 35 percent of registered voters said they had a favorable opinion of him, while 52 percent had a negative opinion. Warren was also viewed unfavorably (37-48), as was Buttigieg (32-38).

Democrats are underestimating the President.