Tucker Carlson Seems Left to Take the Heat Alone

“And to be clear, no one here at Fox News condones any of the violence that happened on Jan. 6,” Bret Baier said.

Other than a slightly critical report by Bret Baier, no one at Fox appears to have commented on Tucker’s clips and commentary exposing lies by the Jan. 6 panel. At the same time, the Chair of the J6 panel, Benny Thompson, said no one on the panel had access to the footage. They recommended people go to prison based on no review of the video evidence.

If that’s true, they have plausible deniability.

Alayna Treene, a CNN political reporter, said that Benny Thompson doesn’t think any of the Jan. 6 members themselves ever had access to the footage. They let only staff view it. “I’m actually not aware of any member of the committee who had access. We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video.”

How did they persecute and condemn all these people without ever viewing the tapes? They used professionally edited video and screenshot over and over. The former head of ABC, James Goldston, viewed them and put them together. He was the chair and the committee.

This was a show trial if that’s true, but Benny’s in another world. The media seems to find it all very uninteresting.

People now suspect Fox News is silencing Tucker since he hasn’t followed through on his promise of three days of the shocking videos.

Tucker’s On His Own

Bret Baier aired a report with Chad Pergram reporting the negative comments about Tucker’s Monday show, noting Officer Sicknick’s partner was appalled by Carlson’s coverage. Pergram added that 140 officers were assaulted during the attack, and 106 people were charged with using a deadly weapon [mostly pepper spray or flag poles].

Baier stated that the network does not condone violence.

“And to be clear, no one here at Fox News condones any of the violence that happened on Jan. 6,” he said.

It was a news report, but no one supported Tucker’s Monday night comments or clips. It seems like Tucker was disowned. The rats are deserting the ship.

The Left is now praising Bret Baier, except for Gretchen Carlson, who thinks he’s a phony who knew about Tucker’s ‘lies.’ Gretchen is far left, and she sued Fox and Roger Ailes.

I don’t think anyone on Fox mentioned Tucker’s segment on Monday. There was nothing on the Fox News or Fox News Politics Twitter thread.

This is why I don’t watch Fox. They don’t know where they stand since Roger Ailes was fired and soon after died.

The Public Was Interested

In the 8 p.m. ET time slot, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” brought in a whopping 4.1 million total viewers. Fox News prime time soared to over 3 million average viewers on Tuesday night.

“The very strong prime time number was anchored by Tucker Carlson, who brought in 4.14 million total viewers as his show sparked controversy on Monday night for his Jan. 6th coverage. Fox prime time doubled MSNBC’s average of 1.49 million total viewers and brought in more than six times the viewers of CNN. ” Mediaite reported that CNN’s prime time average came in at 451,000 total viewers,” Mediaite reported. Tucker had six times the viewership.

He always has a lot more viewers than Bret Baier.

