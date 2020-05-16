Tucker holds a draft letter of President Trump restoring some funds to WHO

Tucker Carlson received a draft letter to be signed by President Trump restoring some funds to W.H.O. We’d like to know who talked him into that.

In the letter, it allegedly says, “Despite all of these shortcomings, I believe that the W.H.O. still has tremendous potential, and I want to see the W.H.O. live up to this potential, particularly now during this global crisis…”

Noooooooooo!

Don’t do it, Donald. He shouldn’t be sending money to Tedros while he’s in bed with Xi and after he lied several times. Tedros even indirectly called the president a racist.

We give them a ridiculous amount of money, much more than China, and look at what we got for it. Until they reform, we should not give them a dime.

#DEVELOPING Trump Admin May Keep Funding WHO Tucker: "This program has obtained a draft letter that would partly restore that funding. We're told @POTUS supposedly has agreed to sign the letter if he hasn't already. It'd be interesting to know who convinced him to do that."

Apparently, Dr. Fauci is a good friend of the WHO director Tedros, and was his friend even when he was considered a terrorist in Ethiopia.

