Tucker shows proof: Biden admin uses ICE, military to resettle illegals in the US

















Tucker Carlson revealed a leaked email on his show this evening that proves the US military is moving illegal aliens secretly all around the country from Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

ICE and Border Patrol are now resettlement agencies replacing the American population with foreigners from all over the world. It’s obviously without our permission and it is the actions of a totalitarian government.

A statement from ICE reads: “Since June 29, approximately 780 non-citizens were transferred via ICE air — department from the military installation — ICE air conducts southwest border flights which involve the transfer of migrants from CBP custody to ICE custody.”

This the Obama-Soros fundamental transformation of the United States. Forget Biden. He’s a figurehead with dementia.

The administration is clearly breaking the law and allowing an invasion of our country. Biden needs to be impeached immediately — do it so this mess hits the news.

Watch:

