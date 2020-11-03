Sneak Peek at life under a Democratic House, Senate, Presidency

Dan Crenshaw gave us a sneak preview of what it will be like in the United States of America if Democrats gain control of the House, Senate, and White House. Rep. Dan Crenshaw reviews some of the radical bills passed out of the House this Congress.

Reminder: if you want a preview of what it’d be like if Democrats controlled the House, Senate, and White House, look at the radical bills Pelosi has passed out of the House this Congress. Here’s a look at all of the dangerous policies that would be law under Democrat rule: pic.twitter.com/J4uMiGIA5U — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) November 2, 2020

He did leave out our favorite, the goodies Speaker Pelosi demanded in exchange for COVID relief.

THE MOST COMPLETE LIST OF PELOSI’S DEMANDS FOR VIRUS RELIEF

bail out the post office

pay off some portion of college loans

$2,000 for every American

limit ICE and border patrol

publish corporate pay stats by race for all corporate boards

permanent paid leave

mandate a federal minimum wage of $15

rescued companies must abide by the Democrat rules

no voter ID and anonymous ballot harvesting

require early voting, online registration, vote by mail, and same-day voting (aka voter fraud)

provide cash for unions via official time for collective bargaining

a full offset of airline emissions

climate change study on aviation

restricting colleges from providing information about illegal aliens

money for Planned Parenthood

the publication of greenhouse gas emissions for flights

double the endowment for the arts to $300 million

Reinstatement of Obamaphones

digital dollars

Funding for NOAA

$100 million for NASA

$278 million for IRS

On page 127, the Institute for Museum and Library Services is given $500,000,000 “respond to coronavirus” by granting States, museums, territories, and tribes “to expand digital network access, purchase tablets, and other internet-enabled devices, for operational expenses, and provide technical support.”

Earmarked for an ambiguous “Construction and Environmental Compliance and Restoration,” the bill grants $100,000,000 “to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus” on page 18.

$35 million for the Kennedy Center

$300M for Migration and Refugee Assistance

Extends immigrant visas and work permits

On page 119, Gallaudet University is granted $7,000,000 “to help defray expenses (which may include lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance learning, faculty and staff training, and payroll).”

Howard University receives $13,000,000 for similar open-ended expenses on page 123. Howard’s endowment fund currently stands at $692,800,000.

Blocks denying funds to sanctuary cities

Expands wind and solar tax credits

On page 88, the “Ryan White HIV/AIDS program” receives an additional $90,000,000, according to language in the bill.

And retirement plans for newspaper employees — nothing like making newspapers even more beholden to Democrat politicians.

Taxpayer-funded video calls for prisoners.

THERE WERE SO MANY BILLS

There were other bills. For example, there was H.R. 2839, the State Department, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act that returns all funds to the U.N., including the U.N. programs used to implement the Paris Accord, open borders immigration policies, and the Arms Treaty, among other programs that infringe on our constitution.

One act, allegedly aimed at protecting women, was filled with unconstitutional demands that infringe on the Second Amendment.

Over recent years, we’ve seen hate speech bills, bills to eliminate guns, others that raise taxes and increase spending to redistribute the wealth, and bills that make newspapers an official arm of the Democrat Party.

Vote wisely.