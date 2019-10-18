Tulsi responds to Hillary, ‘queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption…”

Earlier today, we reported that Hillary Clinton called presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset.” She said the same thing about Jill Stein. Hillary sees Russian assets in her coffee in the morning. If you haven’t noticed, Hillary’s out of her mind.

We don’t agree with any of Tulsi Gabbard’s politics but she’s so devoted to her country that she joined the service after 9/11. She’s certainly no Russian asset. We don’t believe Stein is either.

What is most interesting is these are people as far-left as Hillary, yet she attacks them too.

Tulsi Gabbard isn’t sitting back and taking it. She called her “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long…”

It’s harsh but hey, there’s evidence.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Ms. Gabbard said the media and the war machine are afraid of the threat she poses.

The representative from Hawaii told Hilary to join the race.

We don’t know if that’s how we would look at it. We do, however, think Tulsi is a threat because she calls them out and doesn’t tote the party line.

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019