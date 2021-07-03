Ungrateful peasantry slam King Joe after he saved us 16 cents on our BBQs

By
M. Dowling
-
1


His excellency Joe Biden got the price of my barbecue down $.16 off last year when I didn’t have a barbecue and he’s bragging about it.

As a result of the bizarro boast, the White House was enthusiastically slammed by right and left. Surely they’ve gone mad and need intervention in the White House.

THE PEASANTS RESPOND

CEO Dan Price: “16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now.”

Leftist Ed Oswald: What in fresh hell is this? Housing costs are up by double digits, used cars are literally appreciating on dealer’s lots, and you’re talking about a BBQ? The Trumpiness of this tweet is just gross. Might as well forget about everything else that’s way more expensive?


Elijah Schaffer: WTF is this Chinese propaganda? Anyone who actually shops, which you all apparently do not, can see their food budgets going through the roof. Mine is up almost 30% from this time last year. My gas is 42% higher, rent raised 28%, cost of living is crushing the middle class.

A funny random peasant: Good news, Meemaw. We’re going to be able to afford your insulin after all

Reality clip from Rosie Memos:

Rep. Elise Stefanik: Apparently, no one at the Biden @WhiteHouse has been to the gas station recently. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15. This is the HIGHEST price for a gallon of gas since 2014 and a 42% INCREASE from last year.

Rep. Lauren Boebert: If only I could put ketchup in my gas tank

Sean Southard: We did it Je!

Not a pretty picture, crazy Uncle Joe!

They found it! Success!

$4.99 a gallon but it’s really only $4.83 with the 16 cent savings!

Orrin Hatch: Let them eat 16 cent cheaper potato chips, they said

Brian McFadden: $600 + $1400 + 16¢ = Landslide midterm losses.

Another funny random peasant: Thank you for the delicious crumb, sir.

Curtis Houck: Lunacy and divorced from reality. One could argur[sic] this is worse than anything Trump tweeted from a policy perspective.

Burgess Owens: With an unprecedented humanitarian crisis at our border, soaring gas prices, and more out of control spending that will cripple our future generations, the Biden Administration is bragging about saving us $0.04 on sliced cheese.

Matt Whitlock: Spent $2T for the American Rescue Plan and all we got was 16 cents off potato chips.

Oh, crazy Uncle Joe and your $50 million staff, you know what happened to the last bunch who said, ‘Let them eat cake.’


  2. Mystery Babylon B has roasted this marshmallow Clown World clueless feckless faculty lounge drool bucket slop for the big WIN and big laugh.
    They substituted a piece of American (racist!) cheese instead of deep fried gristle fat.

    “Opposing the regime is racism, racism is terrorism, terrorism is a national security threat.”

    Kyle Shideler

