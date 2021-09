The United States droned an innocent Afghan family and they were dishonest about it. Now they admit it. Additionally, not only did they kill innocents, but Rep. Issa’s intel tells him the US is responsible for the release of the ISIS-K who killed our service members at the Kabul airport.

What the Biden cabal did in Afghanistan is a massive disaster.

We no longer have any eyes and ears on the ground in this key region because the Biden cabal gave up Bagram.

