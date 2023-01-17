USA for Sale to “Master the Future”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is meeting in Davos to decide mankind’s future – globally.

“Under the theme of ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, we’ll look at how we can tackle the numerous and interlinked challenges the world is facing and find solutions through public-private cooperation.” the WEF said in a press release.

They are the self-appointed world masters, as Schwab has phrased it.

“We are confronted with so many crises simultaneously,” Klaus Schwab said.

“What does it need to master the future? I think to have a platform where all stakeholders of society are engaged – governments, business, civil societies, young generation…I think is the first step to meet all the challenges,” Klaus Schwab said.

That’s not true. There is no vote by the people, and no one elected them.

The Self-Appointed Master

NEW — Klaus Schwab Opens the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting with a Call to “Master the Future” pic.twitter.com/CI5PdWpWoX — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 16, 2023

One of the arrogant kooks at Davos, Ukraine’s Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of The Center for Civil Liberties, claimed that victory for Ukraine means succeeding in democratic transformation and building a sustainable democratic institution.

It’s an absurd claim unless you are defining democracy as socialism. Ukraine is a corrupt, authoritarian nation run by a tyrant. President Zelensky is banning orthodox churches, throwing priests, journalists, and political rivals in prison, or allegedly making them disappear.

The EU has never helped any other nation, just this corrupt one that is, in some circles, reportedly serves as a money launderer for Western elites.

The EU Master

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Ursula von der Leyen says that 🇺🇦 has received a lot of help … And where past behavior is the best predictor of future behaviour – how many countries has the West helped rebuild? Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria? pic.twitter.com/FC8XW0UjzV — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 17, 2023

Selling the USA for Parts

There is so much corruption in America now. How do we survive? Washington State just lost billions to Nigerians on welfare who are illegally collecting. The story is repeated with so-called new Americans throughout the country. We are not getting their best, but the forced migration has only just begun. It is part of the Great Reset plan.

Shut it all down.

John Kerry is calling for huge sums of money. These lunatics in our country are selling us out to the WEF, China, and Ukraine. They are taking our money and resources and sending them all over the world.

If you are wondering why our energy system is being shut down, here is your answer from the master himself.

NOW — Klaus Schwab: “Our Global Economy is Undergoing Deep Transformation” “The energy transition, the consequences of COVID, the reshaping of supply chains are all serving as catalytic forces for the economic transformation” pic.twitter.com/CTlZeNVhb2 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 17, 2023

