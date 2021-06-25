Using Soviet-style tactics, Dem lawyers make 1-6 arrestees into racists



















The leftist Democrats, a deceitful bunch, are using those arrested for the January 6 riot/protest to pretend the rally was about racial discrimination.

The protest was only to support President Trump and his deep concerns about election integrity in a very suspect election. The mail-in ballots, last-minute changes in laws to favor Biden, unsecured dropboxes everywhere, a cabal, and ballots showing up in the middle of the night — almost all for Biden — finally culminated in Biden getting 81 million votes.

Biden couldn’t get ten people to show up at his rallies, nor could 0% Kamala.

Biden is senile and most should have known it. As a result, of course, people suspect the election was crooked.

In their effort to change history, leftist lawyers are being appointed to those arrested who can’t afford lawyers. They are making them confess to white privilege, racism, and basically using other Soviet-style tactics as the price for their defense.

The DoJ is trying to bankrupt and humiliate a lot of innocent people for the violence of a very few.

